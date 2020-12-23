[OBITUARY] Perla Puzon, 80

PERLA Salva Puzon joined her Creator on December 3 at the age of 80 after suffering from complications associated with COVID-19 at 10:06 a.m. at the St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma, Washington. She was 80.

Perla was born in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro, Philippines to Ambrocio Salva and Guadalupe Noche. She was a devoted wife to Napoleon Feria Puzon (deceased) and loving mother to children Voltaire, Aldrin, Nigel and Princess, and grandchildren Elenaire and Aldrei whom she is survived by.

Perla was a very beautiful, loving, caring, cheerful, friendly and God-fearing person. She was proud of all her achievements in life, in particular the many senior group activities that she was a part of. She was fond of joining pageants held by different senior organizations and was named, among others, Miss Charity, Miss Universe 2001, Miss Luzon, Miss Kalayaan 2005 and Miss Kalayaan 2017. She was also an active member of various church organizations and a very spiritual woman. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family and all those who knew her.

A funeral service was held at Mountain View Memorial Park in Lakewood, Washington on Saturday, December 19.

The family would like to request the pious readers to pray for the eternal repose of her soul.