Remembering a community historian

LOS Angeles Philippine Women’s Club board of directors member and historian Lorna Dumapias passed away on November 30, 2019. Lorna was one of the longtime members of the 58-year-old organization that brings together Filipina woman throughout Los Angeles to promote education, cultural and philanthropic activities. Photos show Lorna attending the Philippine Women’s Club meeting last October 10. A promoter of Philippine heritage and an advocate for the preservation of Filipino historical landmarks, coupled with her experience as a journalist, Lorna had collected and edited stories about the Filipino American community, which were published in “Filipino American Experience: The Making of a Historic Cultural Monument.” A memorial service will be held in her honor to remember her contributions to the community. 

