Villar still richest among senators in 2019

Based on senators’ latest statement of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALN), Senator Cynthia Villar remains to be the richest member of the Philippine Senate, while Senator Leila de Lima is the poorest.

As of June 30, 2019, Villar posted a net worth of P3,534,412,797 — a figure that is P185.52 million less than her net worth of over P3.72 billion last year.

Boxing champ-turned-senator Manny Pacquiao follows with a declared net worth of P3,005,808,000.

While Villar declared her net worth with no liabilities, Pacquiao has the highest one at P146 million as of Dec. 31, 2018.

The third richest senator is Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto who posted a net worth of P555,324,479, followed by Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri and Senator Ramong “Bong” Revilla Jr. with a declared net worth of P182,851,570 and P164,203,379, respectively.

Meanwhile, one of the senators at the bottom of the ranking is Senator Christopher “Bong” Go who posted a net worth of P15,508,370 as of June 30, 2019.

According to the Inquirer, Go was the top campaign spender among the winning bets, spending P161,418,299 for his campaign in the 2019 elections back in May.

Here is the complete ranking of senators based on their latest declared net worth:

1. Senator Cynthia Villar – P3,534,412,797 (as of June 30, 2019)

2. Senator Manny Pacquiao – P3,005,808,000 (as of December 31, 2018)

3. Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto – P555,324,479.82 (as of December 31, 2018)

4. Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri – P182,851,570.34 (as of December 31, 2019)

5. Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. – P164,203,379.38 (as of June 30, 2019)

6. Senator Sonny Angara – P139,026,597 (ss of June 30, 2019)

7. Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon – P97,726,758 (as of Dec. 31, 2018)

8. Senator Sherwin Gatchalian – P96,210,607.14 (as of Dec. 31, 2018)

9. Senator Grace Poe – P95,693,450.37 (as of June 30, 2019)

10. Senator Pia Cayetano – P82,308,227.36 (as of July 1, 2019)

11. Senator Richard Gordon – P71,285,178.56 (as of December 31, 2018)

12. Senator Vicente “Tito” Sotto III – P70,120,700.30 (as of Dec. 31, 2018)

13. Senator Lito Lapid – P69,910,000 (as of June 30, 2019)

14. Senator Francis Tolentino – P62,482,000 (as of June 30, 2019)

15. Senator Nancy Binay – P59,911,019 (as of June 30, 2019)

16. Senator Panfilo Lacson – P42,442,341 (as of Dec. 31, 2018)

17. Senator Imee Marcos – P29,970,467 (as of June 30, 2019)

18. Senator Aquilino Pimentel III – P29,934,635 (as of June 30, 2019)

19. Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa – P28,258,908 (as of June 30, 2019)

20. Senator Joel Villanueva – P26,921,555 (as of Dec. 31, 2018)

21. Sen. Francis Pangilinan – P16,695,048.17 (as of Dec. 31, 2018)

22. Senator Risa Hontiveros – P15,627,176.04 (as of Dec. 31, 2018)

23. Senator Christopher “Bong” Go – P15,508,370.82 (as of June 30, 2019)

24. Senator Leila de Lima – P7,706,392.45 (as of December 31, 2018)