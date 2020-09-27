About the Child Status Protection Act

ANG Child Status Protection Act (CSPA) ay naging epektibo noong Agosto 2002. Ang CSPA ay isinabatas upang mapanatili ang “child status” ng ilang mga beneficiary na maaaring mag-”age out”. Ang isang beneficiary ay masasabing nag- “age out” kung siya ay naging 21 taon gulang na bago siya mabigyan ng immigrant visa, at ito ay dahil sa administrative delays sa visa processing. Sa ilalim ng Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), ang beneficiary ay masasabing isang “child” kung siya ay (1) wala pang 21 taon gulang; at (2) walang asawa. Kung ang beneficiary ay magpapakasal, siya ay mawawalan ng kanyang child status sa ilalim ng INA, kahit siya ay wala pang 21 taon gulang.

Sa ilalim ng CSPA, may formula sa pag-compute ng edad ng child-beneficiary-applicant. Ibabawas ang mga araw/buwan kung gaaano katagal maaprubahan ng USCIS ang immigrant petition sa edad ng applicant noong petsa na naging available ang kanyang visa. Halimbawa, ang I-130 Petition for Alien Relative ay nai-file noong Enero 1, 2010 at naaprubahan noong Abril 1, 2010 para sa child-beneficiary na ipinanganak noong Mayo 1, 1990. Kung ang immigrant visa ay naging available noon Hunyo 1, 2019, ang child-beneficiary ay masasabing nag-”age out” na. Ito ay dahil ang kanyang CSPA age ay 28 taon at 10 buwan.

Ito ang computation: Ang edad ng applicant sa petsa ng visa availability noong Hunyo 1, 2019 ay 29 taon at 1 buwan. Ibawas dito ang 3 buwan na ang I-130 Immigrant Petition ay pending sa USCIS (Enero 1, 2010 hanggang Abril 1, 2010). Ang lalabas na CSPA age ay 28 taon at 10 buwan. Kahit ang applicant ay hindi nagpakasal o hindi nagka-asawa, siya ay nag-”age out” na.

Kung ang I-130 Petition for Alien Relative ay nai-file noong Enero 1, 2010 at naaprubahan noong Abril 1, 2010 para sa child-beneficiary na ipinanganak noong Mayo 1, 1998 at immigrant visa ay naging available noon Hunyo 1, 2019, ang child-beneficiary ay mananatiling “child” sa ilalim ng CSPA. Ito ay dahil ang kanyang CSPA age ay 20 taon at 10 buwan. Ito ang computation: Ang edad ng applicant sa petsa ng visa availability noong Hunyo 1, 2019 ay 21 taon at 1 buwan. Ibabawas dito ang 3 buwan na ang I-130 Immigrant Petition ay pending sa USCIS (Enero 1, 2010 hanggang Abril 1, 2010). Ang lalabas na CSPA age ay 20 taon at 10 buwan. Kahit ang applicant ay mahigit 21 taon gulang noong naging available ang kanyang visa, siya ay nananatiling “child” sa ilalim ng Child Status Protection Act. Kailangang ang applicant ay hindi magpakasal upang mapanatili ang kanyang “child status”.

The Child Status Protection Act (CSPA) became effective in August 2002. CSPA was enacted to preserve “child status” for certain beneficiaries who would otherwise “age out” or turn 21 years old before they could be issued an immigrant visa, due to administrative delays in visa processing. Under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), a “child” is a person who is (1) under 21 years old; and (2) unmarried. If the child marries, he loses his child status under the INA, even if he is below 21 years old.

Under CSPA, the child-beneficiary-applicant’s age is computed. This is by subtracting the number of days that the immigrant petition was pending with USCIS from the actual age of the applicant on the date that the visa became available. Thus, if the I-130 Petition for Alien Relative was filed on January 1, 2010 and approved on April 1, 2010 for a child-beneficiary who was born on May 1, 1990, and the visa became available only on June 1, 2019, the child will have aged-out. The applicant’s CSPA age is 28 years and 10 months.

Computation is as follows: Applicant’s age at the time of visa availability on June 1, 2019 is 29 years and 1 month. Subtract the 3 months that immigrant petition was pending with USCIS (January 1, 2010 to April 1, 2010) equals 28 years and 10 months. Even if the beneficiary-applicant remains unmarried, he has aged out.

If the I-130 Petition was filed on January 1, 2010 and approved on April 1, 2010 for a child-beneficiary who was born on May 1, 1998, and the visa became available only on June 1, 2019, the child will benefit under CSPA. The applicant’s CSPA age is 20 years and 10 months. Computation is as follows: Applicant’s age at the time of visa availability on June 1, 2019 is 21 years and 1 month. Subtract the 3 months that immigrant petition was pending with USCIS (January 1, 2010 to April 1, 2010) equals 20 years and 10 months. Thus, even if the child is over 21 years old at the time the visa became available, he is still a “child” under the Child Status Protection Act. The applicant must remain unmarried to maintain “child” status.

