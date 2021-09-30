‘Ambush at the Embassy,’ this Sunday, Oct. 3 on Citizen Pinoy

The family consulted with several attorneys. One filed for political asylum for Vince, and when the expanded provisional waiver regulations came out in 2016, another attorney obtained an approved provisional waiver, enabling Vince to return to Manila for his immigrant visa interview, without being subject to the 10-year bar.

Unfortunately, when Vince went to the Embassy, he was charged with fraud because the Embassy determined he “misrepresented his intent for entry in the U.S. by claiming that his visit to the U.S. was for tourism purposes only, when in fact, he intended to immigrate permanently to the United States.” In other words, Vince committed fraud by overstaying in the U.S. which really makes no sense because the whole purpose of obtaining a provisional waiver is because a person overstays. Adding insult to injury (or more pain to his family’s suffering), Vince’s father in the U.S. died on the same day as his immigrant visa interview.

The family finally retained Attorney Michael J. Gurfinkel, who was able to quickly process a fraud waiver application for Vince (which was easily approved), enabling him to get his visa and return to the U.S. to be reunited with his family, and most important, fulfill his father’s dying wish.

