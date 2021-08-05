August 2021 priority dates explained by Citizen Pinoy host Atty. Gurfinkel

LEADING U.S. Immigration Attorney Michael J. Gurfinkel (and host of Citizen Pinoy) explains the August 2021 priority dates on his YouTube channel: US Immigration TV.

This video is a “must see” for anyone under petition by a family member or employer.

Atty. Gurfinkel discusses the August 2021 priority dates and answers such questions as: What is a priority date? What is the visa bulletin and where can I find it? What is the difference between an application filing date (dates for filing) and visa issuance date (final action date)? How soon can I file for adjustment of status and work authorization?

The different visa categories are just some of the items that Atty. Gurfinkel will explain and discuss in this video.

Watch CITIZEN PINOY every Sunday at 5:30 PM PT (8:30 PM ET thru select Cable/Satellite providers) for the latest in U.S. immigration news and information. Citizen Pinoy is also available on iWantTFC. Viewers may download the app for free.

(Advertising Supplement)

Atty. Michael Gurfinkel

The Law Offices of Michael J. Gurfinkel, Inc. is one of the most respected and successful immigration law firms in America. We take pride that many of our cases are considered “miracle cases” that were “emergency” in nature, or were considered “too difficult” or “impossible” by other attorneys. Through hard work, determination, and years of experience in immigration, litigation, and negotiation, we have been fortunate to help thousands of people solve their immigration problems, be reunited with their families, and be able to live the “American Dream.”

