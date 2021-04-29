Can a person use a tourist visa to come to the US while waiting for a pending petition?

LEADING U.S. Immigration Attorney Michael J. Gurfinkel provides the latest immigration developments and information, as featured on his YouTube channel, “US Immigration TV.” He also answers another round of questions from Kapamilyas regarding their immigration concerns.

Jimmy from Fyffe, Alabama, has an approved petition for his parents. However, due to COVID, his parents have not yet received any notice from the National Visa Center, and the U.S. Embassy in Manila is still closed. Jimmy worries that his parents might contract COVID the longer they stay in the Philippines. He wants to know if they can use their multiple-entry tourist visas, then adjust their status in the U.S.

Christian from Antioch, California asks if his friend, who is a green card holder, can return to the U.S. even if he has been out of the country since 2013 and has not returned since then. The friend’s green card is valid until 2022.

Atty. Gurfinkel provides answers to these questions and more on a brand-new episode of “Citizen Pinoy” this Sunday, May 2 at 5:30 pm PT (8:30 pm ET thru select Cable/Satellite providers). Citizen Pinoy is also available on iWantTFC. Viewers may download the app for free.

