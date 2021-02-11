Citizen Pinoy celebrates Valentine’s Day this Sunday with another brand-new episode

LEADING U.S. Immigration Attorney Michael J. Gurfinkel presents the latest in immigration news and analysis, and provides the latest information and highlights from his YouTube immigration channel, US Immigration TV.

Since it is Valentine’s Day, Citizen Pinoy celebrates “love” as Atty. Gurfinkel answers questions related to spouses and significant others on this week’s episode.

Butch from Anaheim, California wants to bring his current fiancée and their nine-year-old daughter to the U.S. Butch asks how President Biden’s proposed policies can help bring his family together.

Luz from Los Angeles, California just lost her husband of two years to COVID. She wants to know what will happen to her conditional green card now that her husband is no longer alive.

These questions and more will be answered on the show.

And a couple shares their story on how Atty. Gurfinkel played “Cupid” and united the woman from New York, and the gentleman from Qatar in the Middle East after the couple almost gave up because their previous lawyer said, “It is impossible.”

