[COLUMN] A family is finally reunited after 25 years, this Sunday, Oct. 17 on ‘Citizen Pinoy’

Marjun (right) missed the opportunity to join his father, Marcelo Sr. (left), and siblings in the U.S. in 1996 because his name was missing from the list of accompanying family members on his father’s petition. Because his parents did not know what to do, Marjun was left behind. His mother (2nd from left) finally petitioned him in 2007 as a single adult child of a green card holder (F2B).

After several years, his petition became current. When it came time for his visa interview in 2019, his case was put under “administrative review” due to his work as a staff nurse in Libya and Saudi Arabia back in 2012 and 2015. The family never lost hope and retained leading U.S.

Immigration Attorney Michael J. Gurfinkel (3rd from left) to guide them through every step. Finally, the long wait was over. The family was reunited for the first time in August 2021. Watch this success story on an encore episode of “Citizen Pinoy” this Sunday, October 17 on its new and better time at 6:30 PM PT (9:30 PM ET thru select Cable/Satellite providers), right after TV Patrol.
(Advertising Supplement)

Atty. Michael Gurfinkel

The Law Offices of Michael J. Gurfinkel, Inc. is one of the most respected and successful immigration law firms in America. We take pride that many of our cases are considered “miracle cases” that were “emergency” in nature, or were considered “too difficult” or “impossible” by other attorneys. Through hard work, determination, and years of experience in immigration, litigation, and negotiation, we have been fortunate to help thousands of people solve their immigration problems, be reunited with their families, and be able to live the “American Dream.”

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Filipino-American Community Newspaper. Your News. Your Community. Your Journal. Since 1991.

Copyright © 1991-2021 Asian Journal Media Group. All Rights Reserved.