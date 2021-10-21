[COLUMN] Family petitions family for employment this Sunday on Citizen Pinoy

NIECE PETITIONS HER AUNT AS HOUSEKEEPER THIS SUNDAY ON CITIZEN PINOY. Many people believe the only way to bring relatives to the U.S. is through a family petition. This is not true. Family can petition other family members through an employment-based visa, which can be much faster and is perfectly legal. This is exactly what Ana (center) did when she petitioned her aunt Susan (left) as her housekeeper, through the help of Attorney Michael J. Gurfinkel (right). Watch this success story on a brand-new episode of “Citizen Pinoy” this Sunday, October 24 at 6:30 PM PT (9:30 PM ET) through select Cable/Satellite providers, right after TV Patrol Linggo.(Advertising Supplement)

MOST people think they can only file family petitions for relatives. Actually, they can also petition their family member for a green card through employment.

In this brand-new episode, viewers can learn how Ana petitioned her aunt, Susan, as a housekeeper. Since the minimum requirement for the job was three months experience in housekeeping, Aunt Susan was qualified since she worked as a housekeeper in the Middle East and Canada for years.

Ana consulted with, and retained, leading U.S. Immigration Attorney Michael J. Gurfinkel, who prepared and submitted all necessary documents, including police clearances from Canada and other countries where Aunt Susan has worked before.

Watch this success story on a brand-new episode of “Citizen Pinoy” this Sunday, October 24 on its new time at 6:30 PM PT (9:30 PM ET thru select Cable/Satellite providers), right after TV Patrol Linggo. Citizen Pinoy is also available on iWantTFC. Viewers may download the app for free.

(Advertising Supplement)

Atty. Michael Gurfinkel

The Law Offices of Michael J. Gurfinkel, Inc. is one of the most respected and successful immigration law firms in America. We take pride that many of our cases are considered “miracle cases” that were “emergency” in nature, or were considered “too difficult” or “impossible” by other attorneys. Through hard work, determination, and years of experience in immigration, litigation, and negotiation, we have been fortunate to help thousands of people solve their immigration problems, be reunited with their families, and be able to live the “American Dream.”

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Filipino-American Community Newspaper. Your News. Your Community. Your Journal. Since 1991.

Copyright © 1991-2021 Asian Journal Media Group. All Rights Reserved.