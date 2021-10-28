[COLUMN] How a son who jumped ship was able to petition his out-of-status mother this Sunday on Citizen Pinoy

THIS Sunday’s episode features Nanay Emi (left) who wanted to legalize her status after she arrived in the U.S. on a tourist visa and overstayed in 2010.

After consulting with leading U.S. Immigration Attorney Michael J. Gurfinkel (right), she was advised to wait for her son to first legalize his status and become a U.S. citizen. Only then could the son be able to petition his mother.

They had to wait patiently though, since Nanay Emi’s son, Jerome, was a crewman who jumped ship in 2004. Even though he was married to a U.S. citizen, he was unable to file for adjustment of status in the U.S.

It was Nanay Emi who saw the news of a new regulation in 2013 that could benefit her son: provisional waiver.

Jerome was able to safely return to the Philippines in 2015 to get his immigrant visa from the U.S. Embassy in Manila. After three years, Jerome became a U.S. citizen, and he was finally able to petition his mother.

Watch this success story on a brand-new episode of “Citizen Pinoy” this Sunday, October 31 at 6:30 PM PT (9:30 PM ET thru select Cable/Satellite providers), right after TV Patrol Linggo. Citizen Pinoy is also available on iWantTFC. Viewers may download the app for free.

