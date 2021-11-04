[COLUMN] Niece petitions her aunt as housekeeper this Sunday, Nov. 7 on Citizen Pinoy

Many people believe the only way to bring relatives to the U.S. is through a family petition. This is not true. Family can petition other family members through an employment-based visa, which can be much faster and is perfectly legal. This is exactly what Ana (center) did when she petitioned her aunt Susan (left) as her housekeeper, through the help of Attorney Michael J. Gurfinkel (right). Watch this success story on an encore episode of “Citizen Pinoy” this Sunday, November 7 at 6:30 PM PT (9:30 PM ET) through select Cable/Satellite providers, right after TV Patrol Linggo. (Advertising Supplement)