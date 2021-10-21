[COLUMN] The November 2021 Priority Dates: No change from September

The November priority dates are typically the start of the new “fiscal year” for visas, where a new annual supply of visas is made available.  Usually, with a new supply of visas, the priority dates move forward in the various family categories.  However, for November 2021, the priority dates did not move at all.  They are the same as September 2021.  Fortunately, employment-based visas remain “current.”

Each month, the Visa Office of the State Department publishes, in the Visa Bulletin, the priority dates for that particular month, for the various family and employment-based categories. A priority date is a person’s “place in line” for a visa, meaning immigrant visas (or green cards) would be available for persons whose priority date is earlier than the cut-off date listed below. If your priority date was “current,” but later retrogressed (or “moved backwards” and became unavailable) before your immigrant visa was issued (or before you adjusted status in the U.S.), you would have to wait until it becomes current again.

Atty. Michael Gurfinkel

The Law Offices of Michael J. Gurfinkel, Inc. is one of the most respected and successful immigration law firms in America. We take pride that many of our cases are considered “miracle cases” that were “emergency” in nature, or were considered “too difficult” or “impossible” by other attorneys. Through hard work, determination, and years of experience in immigration, litigation, and negotiation, we have been fortunate to help thousands of people solve their immigration problems, be reunited with their families, and be able to live the “American Dream.”

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Filipino-American Community Newspaper. Your News. Your Community. Your Journal. Since 1991.

Copyright © 1991-2021 Asian Journal Media Group. All Rights Reserved.