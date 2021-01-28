Court blocks Biden’s 100-day deportation freeze

Immediately after President Biden issued an executive order for a 100-day pause on most deportations, Texas sued, and obtained a temporary restraining order blocking that order from going into effect, with the court stating that immigration law requires DHS to remove all people with removal orders within 90 days.

What does this ruling mean for people who are in deportation? Is there anything that can be done? In this video I will discuss the impact of this court ruling.

