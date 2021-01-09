DACA update

NOONG Nobyembre 14, 2020, ang United States District Court ng Eastern District of New York ay nag-isyu ng Memorandum and Order sa patuloy na alitan tungkol sa Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program at ang mga aksyon at pagsisikap ng Trump administration na ipatigil ang DACA. Binigyan ng United States District Court ng order ang Trump administration na ibalik muli ang DACA.

Alinsunod sa Order ng United States District Court, inihayag ng USCIS na simula Disyembre 7, 2020, ito ay tatanggap ng mga susunod na applications mula sa DACA Dreamers: (1) first-time requests para sa deferred action sa ilalim ng DACA ayon sa DACA policy bago mag-Setyembre 5, 2017 at naayon sa Court Order noong Disyembre 4, 2020; (2) DACA renewal requests ayon sa DACA policy bago mag-Setyembre 5, 2017 at naaayon sa Court Order noong Disyembre 4, 2020 (3) applications for advance parole documents ayon sa DACA policy bago mag-Setyembre 5, 2017 at naaayon sa Court Order noong Disyembre 4, 2020. Maliban dito, alinsunod sa Court Order, ang USCIS ay: (1) mag-extend ng grant of deferred action mula isang taon hanggang dalawang taon; at (2) mag-extend ng employment authorization documents sa ilalim ng DACA mula isang taon hanggang dalawang taon.

Ang first-time DACA request at renewal ng DACA ay maaaring i-file kung ang DACA Dreamer ay eligible sa ilalim ng initial 2012 DACA guidelines: (1) siya ay wala pang 31 taon gulang noong Hunyo 15, 2012; (2) siya ay dumating sa US bago ang kanyang 16 taon kaarawan; (3) siya ay nananatiling nakatira sa US mula Hunyo 15, 2007 hanggang sa kasalukuyan; (4) siya ay nasa US noong Hunyo 12, 2012 at noong siya ay humingi ng unang DACA; (5) siya ay walang status noong Hunyo 15, 2012; (6) siya ay kasalukuyang nag-aaral, naka-graduate ng high school or nakakuha ng GED certificate; (7) siya ay walang felony conviction, walang conviction para sa significant misdemeanor, o conviction para sa tatlo o mahigit pang misdemeanor; at (8) siya ay hindi threat sa national security at safety.

Maliban dito, ang DACA renewal ay maaaring gawin ng DACA Dreamer kung: (1) siya ay hindi umalis ng U.S. noong Agosto 15, 2012 (o pagkatapos ng petsang ito) na walang advance parole; (2) siya ay patuloy na nakatira sa US mula sa kanyang unang DACA application at approval; (3) siya ay walang felony conviction, walang conviction para sa significant misdemeanor, o conviction para sa tatlo o mahigit pang misdemeanor; at (4) siya ay hindi threat sa national security at safety.

Ayon sa Department of Homeland Security (DHS), ito ay susunod sa Court Order habang ito ay epektibo. Subalit, ang DHS ay maaaring humingi ng relief mula sa Court Order. Kaya’t hinihikayat ang mga eligible DACA Dreamers na mag-file ng kanilang DACA applications at renewal.

On November 14, 2020, the United States District Court of the Eastern District of New York issued a Memorandum and Order on the ongoing dispute over the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and the Trump administration’s efforts to end it.

The Court ordered the Trump administration to reinstate DACA. Pursuant to the Order of the United States District Court, the USCIS stated that effective December 7, 2020, it will be accepting the following applications for DACA Dreamers: (1) first-time requests for consideration of deferred action under Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) based on terms of DACA policy in effect prior to September 5, 2017 and in accordance with the Court’s Order dated December 4, 2020; (2) DACA renewal requests based on terms of DACA policy in effect prior to September 5, 2017 and in accordance with the Court’s Order dated December 4, 2020; (3) applications for advance parole documents based on terms of DACA policy in effect prior to September 5, 2017 and in accordance with the Court’s Order dated December 4, 2020. Also, pursuant to the Order, the USCIS will: (1) extend one-year grants of deferred action to two years; and (2) extend one-year employment authorization documents under DACA to two years.

A first-time request and request for renewal of DACA may be made if the DACA Dreamer meets the initial 2012 DACA guidelines: (1) he was under 31 years old as of June 15, 2012; (2) he came to the U.S. before reaching his 16th birthday; (3) he has continuously resided in the U.S. since June 15, 2007 up to the present time; (4) He was present in the U.S. on June 12, 2012 and at the time of making his request for consideration of deferred action with USCIS; (5) he had no lawful status on June 15, 2012; (6) he is currently in school, has graduated or obtained a certificate of completion from high school, has obtained a general education development (GED) certificate, or is an honorably discharged veteran of the US Armed Forces or US Coast Guard; and (7) he has not been convicted of a felony, a significant misdemeanor, three or more misdemeanors, and does not otherwise pose a threat to national security or safety.

may be made if the DACA Dreamer: (1) did not depart the U.S. on or after August 15, 2012 without advance parole; (2) has continuously resided in the U.S. since submission of the most recent DACA request that was approved; (3) has not been convicted of any felony, a significant misdemeanor, or three or more other demeanors; (4) does not otherwise pose a threat to national security or public safety.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) stated that it will comply with the Court Order while it remains in effect, but DHS may seek relief from the Court Order. Thus, eligible DACA Dreamers are encouraged to file their DACA applications and renewal..

***

