SIMULA noong Pebrero 24, 2020, may bagong form, ang Form I-944 Declaration of Self-Sufficiency na kailangang i-file kasabay ng I-485 Adjustment of Status Application. Ang Form I-944 ay maaari ring hilingin ng USCIS sa Request for Evidence (RFE) para sa mga application for extension of status o change of status. Ang layunin ng Form I-944 Declaration of Self-Sufficiency ay upang madetermina ng USCIS kung ang aplikante ay malamang na magiging public charge sa hinaharap na panahon, o kung ang aplikante ay aasa sa public support sa ilalim ng final rules on public charge inadmissibility. Ang sumusunod ang mga aspeto na maaaring tingnan ng USCIS sa aplikante: ang pagtanggap ng mga public benefit, edad at kalusugan, mga pag-aari, edukasyon, kasanayan sa trabaho, at kasanayan sa mga lenguahe ng aplikante.

Sa Form I-944 Declaration of Self-Sufficiency, ang aplikante ay kailangang magbigay ng mga detalyadong impormasyon tungkol sa kanyang sambahayan o household at sa lahat ng nakatira dito. Kasama sa household members ang aplikante, kanyang asawa, at mga anak na binata at dalaga na wala pang 21 taon gulang. Ang aplikante at mga household member ay kailangang maglista ng kanilang annual gross income sa huling federal tax return na kanilang nai-file. Ang annual gross income ng household ay kailangang hindi bababa sa 125% ng Federal Poverty Guidelines para sa tax year. Kung walang tax returns nai-file ang household, kailangang ipaliwanag ito sa USCIS.

Kinakailangan din sa Declaration of Self-Sufficiency na magbigay ang aplikante ng kanyang credit score at credit report mula sa Equifax, Experian o TransUnion. Kung may negative history sa credit report, kailangan itong ipaliwanag. Kailangan ding sabihin ng aplikante kung siya ay dating nag-file ng bankruptcy.

Ang aplikante ay maaaring masabing isang public charge kung siya ay natakatanggap ng mga public benefit, katulad ng: (1) Federal, state, local o tribal cash assistance for income maintenance, (2) Supplemental Security Income; (3) Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); (4) General Assistance; (5) Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program o “Food Stamps”; (6) Section 8 Housing Assistance under the Housing Choice Voucher Program; (7) Section 8 Project-Based Rental Assistance; (8) Public Housing under the Housing Act of 1937; o (9) Federal-Funded Medicaid. Kung ang mga public benefit na ito ay natanggap ng aplikante, kailangan niyang isaad kung kailan niya natanggap ang mga ito at halaga ng mga public benefit na kanyang natanggap.

Kinakailan ding isaad sa Form I-944 Declaration of Self-Sufficiency kung ang aplikante ay may health insurance at kung siya ay tumanggap ng fee waiver para sa mga USCIS immigration benefits. Ang aplikante ay kailangan ding magbigay ng impormasyon tungkol sa kanyang edukasyon, at mga diploma/degree na kanyang natanggap, pati mga training certificate para sa trabaho o propesyon. Ang aplikante na may kasanayan sa English at iba pang lenguahe ay kailangan ding magbigay ng ebidensya ng kasanayan na ito. Kung ang aplikante ay nagretiro na, kailangang ibigay niya ang petsa ng pagretiro.

* * *

USCIS has introduced a new form, Form I-944, Declaration of Self-Sufficiency, effective on February 24, 2020. Form I-944 is to be filed with all I-485 Adjustment of Status Applications, and may be requested as part of Request for Evidence (RFE) for applications for extension of status or change of status applications. The purpose of Form I-944, Declaration of Self-Sufficiency is to determine whether applicants are likely to become public charge, or dependent on public support at any time in the future under the final rules on public charge inadmissibility. The factors that would be considered by USCIS include receipt of public benefits, as well as the applicant’s age, health, family status, assets, resources, financial status, education and occupational skills, and English and language skills.

Form I-944, Declaration of Self-Sufficiency requires applicants to provide detailed information about their household and all individuals living in the household. Household members include the applicant, the applicant’s spouse, and children under 21 years old and unmarried. Applicants and their household members are required to list their annual gross income as indicated in their most recent tax return filed. The household’s annual gross income must be at least 125% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines for the most recent year. If no tax returns were filed by the applicant and their household members, an explanation must be provided to USCIS.

The Declaration of Self-Sufficiency requires applicants to submit their credit score and credit report from Equifax, Experian or TransUnion. If any negative history appears on the credit report, the applicant must provide an explanation. The applicant is also asked on whether he has previously filed for bankruptcy.

An applicant may be found to be a public charge if he has received public benefits such as: (1) Federal, state, local or tribal cash assistance for income maintenance, (2) Supplemental Security Income; (3) Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); (4) General Assistance; (5) Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or “Food Stamps”; (6) Section 8 Housing Assistance under the Housing Choice Voucher Program; (7) Section 8 Project-Based Rental Assistance; (8) Public Housing under the Housing Act of 1937; or (9) Federal-Funded Medicaid. If any of the above benefits have been received by the applicant, the applicant must provide details about each public benefit received, date benefit began and ended, and the among of benefit received.

Aside from the above, Form I-944, Declaration of Self-Sufficiency requires applicants to provide information on whether they have health insurance, and whether they have ever applied or received fee waivers for USCIS immigration benefits. Applicants must also provide information on their education, detailing their educational history and all degrees obtained, including copies of transcripts, diplomas, degrees, and trade profession certificates. Applicants should also provide evidence of any training, licenses and certificates relating to their occupations and professions. Applicants with English and other language skills are required to provide evidence of such language certifications, and language courses taken. Lastly, applicants are asked whether they are retired and the date of retirement.

* * *

ATTY. RHEA SAMSON is the principal of SAMSON LAW FIRM, P.C. She has been a member of the State Bar of California for over 15 years and the Integrated Bar of the Philippines for over 20 years. Atty. Samson received her Legal Management degree from the Ateneo de Manila University and her Juris Doctor degree from the Ateneo Law School. She was a Professor for over 10 years, teaching Obligations and Contracts, Labor Laws and Social Legislation and Taxation Law. Atty Samson is the author of The Law on Obligations and Contracts (2016), Working with Labor Laws-Revised Edition (2014) and Working with Labor Laws (2005).

SAMSON LAW FIRM, P.C., 3580 Wilshire Boulevard, Suite 1710, Los Angeles, CA 90010

