Extension of status due to COVID-19

KINIKILALA ng USCUS na ang COVID-19 pandemic ay nakapagdulot na ng maraming immigration-related challenges. May mga dayuhan o nonimmigrants na walang balak na magtagal sa US o manatili sa US lampas ng petsa ng kanilang authorized period of stay. Ngunit hindi makaalis ang mga dayuhang ito dahil sa COVID-19. Ayon sa USCIS, kung ito ang sitwasyon ng dayuhan, ang mga sumusunod ang kanilang maaaring gawin:

Mag-apply Extension o Change of Status: Upang maiwasan ang overstay sa U.S., ang dayuhan ay maaaring mag-file ng I-539 Application to Extend Status (para sa extension of stay o “EOS”) o application to change status (“COS”) sa iba pang nonimmigrant category. Bagama’t sarado ang mga USCIS office hanggang Mayo 3, 2020 para sa mga in-person interview at biometrics appointment, ang USCIS ay patuloy na tumatanggap ay nagpo-proseso ng mga application at petition, katulad ng EOS at COS.

Kung ang EOS/COS application ay timely filed at hindi frivolous at may kabuluhan, ang dayuhan ay hindi magkakaroon ng unlawful presence. Kung may mga delay sa filing dahil sa COVID-19, maaari itong palampasin ng USCIS kung ito ay dahil sa mga pambihirang kalagayan na lampas sa kontrol ng dayuhan. Susuriin ng USCIS ang bawat kaso ng dayuhan, kaya’t ang dayuhan ay kailangang magbigay ng mga kapani-paniwalang ebisensya para suportahan ang delay ng kanyang filing.

Mga Dayuhan sa Ilalim ng Visa Waiver Program (VWP): Ang mga dayuhan na nasa ilalim ng VWP (“dayuhan-VWP”) ay hindi eligible para sa EOS o COS. Subalit, ayon sa current regulations, kapag may emergency situation na nangyari at dahil dito ay hindi makaalis ng US ang dayuhan-VWP, ang USCIS ay maaaring magbigay ng period of satisfactory departure hanggang 30 araw. Sinabi na ng USCIS na kasama sa emergency situation ang COVID-19. Kung ang 30 araw ay lumampas na at ang dayuhan-VWP ay hindi pa rin nakakaalis ng US dahil sa COVID-19, ang USCIS ay maaaring magbigay ng karagdagang 30 araw ng satisfactory departure. Ang dayuhan-VWP ay kailangang tumawag sa USCIS Contact Center, 1-800-375-5283 para humingi ng karagdagang 30 araw ng satisfactory departure.

The USCIS recognizes that the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in immigration-related challenges. Some nonimmigrants may have no plans of staying in the US beyond their authorized period of stay but cannot depart due to COVID-19.

According to USCIS, should this occur, the following are the options for nonimmigrants:

Apply for an Extension or Change of Status: In order to avoid overstay in the U.S., the nonimmigrant may file an I-539 Application to Extend Status (for extension of stay or EOS) or an application to change status (COS) to another nonimmigrant category.

While USCIS offices are closed until May 3, 2020 for in-person interview and biometrics appointments, USCIS continues to accept and process applications and petitions, such as EOS and COS.

If the EOS/COS application is filed in a timely manner and is not frivolous, the nonimmigrant will not incur unlawful presence. For delays in filings caused by COVID-19, USCIS may excuse the failure to file on time if it was due to extraordinary circumstances beyond their control. USCIS will consider on a case-to-case basis the circumstances of each applicant, and the nonimmigrant applicant must submit credible evidence to support their request. The length of delay must be commensurate with the circumstances.

Non-immigrants under Visa Waiver Program (VWP): Nonimmigrants under the VWP are not eligible for EOS or COS. However, under current regulations, if an emergency situation occurs, preventing the departure of a nonimmigrant under VWP, USCIS may, in its discretion, grant a period of satisfactory departure up to 30 days. USCIS stated that COVID-19 is considered as an emergency situation. If the 30-day period has expired and the nonimmigrant under VWP is still unable to depart because of COVID-19, USCIS may grant an additional 30-day period of satisfactory departure. The nonimmigrant under VWP should call USCIS Contact Center, 1-800-375-5283 to request for additional 30-day period of satisfactory departure.

