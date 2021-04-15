How to bring family members to the US: This Sunday on Citizen Pinoy!

LEADING U.S. IMMIGRATION ATTORNEY MICHAEL J. GURFINKEL (TOP LEFT) ANSWERS MORE QUESTIONS FROM KAPAMILYA ABOUT THEIR IMMIGRATION CONCERNS ON A BRAND-NEW CITIZEN PINOY!

Hazel from Virginia Beach, Virginia (bottom left) wants to know the best way to bring her sister to the U.S., when she was initially petitioned by her mother in 2010 as single, but got married in 2011.

Perly from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (bottom right) asks about her daughter who applied for a tourist visa and was denied twice. The reason for denial is because the daughter has an existing petition. However, that petition has already been revoked. What is the best way to get Perly’s daughter to the U.S. when she is now 35 years old and married?

Mary Grace from Bocaue, Bulacan in the Philippines (top right) was petitioned by her parent in 2009, and it will be current soon. The petition includes her daughters. The eldest now has a daughter of her own. Can Mary Grace bring her granddaughter to the U.S. under the same petition?

Get the answers to these questions on a brand-new episode of “Citizen Pinoy” this Sunday, April 18 at 5:30 pm PT (8:30 pm ET thru select Cable/Satellite providers).

(Advertising Supplement)