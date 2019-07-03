Immigration updates: F2A category current for July, DACA, USCIS Manila Field Office

F2A CATEGORY (FAMILY-SPONSORED PREFERENCE CASES) CURRENT FOR JULY 2019. The Department of State posted the Visa Bulletin for July 2019, showing the Final Action Date chart for family-sponsored preference cases (Chart A) for family-based F2A preference category is CURRENT for all countries for the month of July 2019. The F2A category include the spouses and children of lawful permanent residents.

This means that those with approved I-130 Petitions under this category are now able to visa process (apply for their immigrant visas at a U.S. Embassy) if they are outside of the United States. For those who are in the United States, this means that individuals under this category will be able to file for their Adjustment of Status applications.

We encourage people to seek competent legal advice from an experienced immigration attorney or immigration law firm, what it means when the Visa Bulletin is “Current” and what their immigration options are under current immigration laws.

Deferred Action (DACA) renewals. According to the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA), the Supreme Court consolidated and granted certiorari in several cases last week, challenging the Trump Administration’s rescission of the DACA program. AILA further reports that there are no new changes to the DACA program at this time, and is still being implemented on the terms of the prior court rulings.

The Supreme Court will be issuing a decision following oral arguments, likely sometime in the beginning of 2020.

Individuals who were previously granted DACA may request renewal of their deferred action and their employment authorization with the appropriate fee or approved fee exemption request at the USCIS designated filing location, and in accordance with instructions in the Form I-821D and form I-765 applications.

USCIS is not accepting requests from individuals who have never been granted deferred action under DACA. Moreover, USCIS will not accept or approve applications for Advance Parole request from DACA recipients.

USCIS Field Office in Manila. In June 2019, USCIS announced that the field office in Manila, Philippines will permanently close on July 5, 2019. The office began redirecting Forms I-130 Petitions on May 14, 2019. According to the USCIS announcement, the U.S. Embassy in Manila will assume responsibility for certain limited services previously provided by USCIS to individuals residing in the Philippines.

Consult with a licensed and experienced immigration attorney before filing. We urge individuals to pause and take the time to consult with a licensed and experienced immigration attorney before submitting any application with USCIS, and to make clear what options they have or are able to avail of under current immigration laws.

* * *

