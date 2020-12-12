Inadmissibility due to false claim to US citizenship

ANG isang dayuhan na may false claim ng U.S. citizenship upang makakuha ng mga benipisyo sa ilalim ng federal law o state law ay maaaring maging inadmissible. Ang mga sumusunod ang mga elemento ng false claim ng U.S. citizenship: (1) ang dayuhan ay nagsabi at naglinlang na siya ay U.S. citizen; (2) ang kanyang pagsabi na siya ay U.S. citizen ay hindi totoo; (3) alam ng dayuhan na siya ay nagsisinungaling noong sinabi niya na siya ay U.S. citizen; at (4) ang dahilan ng pagsabi ng dayuhan na siya ay U.S. citizen ay upang makakuha ng mga benepisyo sa ilalim ng Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), o para sa benepisyo sa ilalim ng federal law o state law.

Ang dayuhan ay maaaring magsabi na siya ay U.S. citizen sa mga interbyu, sa mga aplikasyon niya sa trabaho, o sa mga dokumentong kanyang ibinigay sa opisyal ng gobyerno ng U.S., kasama na ang federal official at state official. Maaari rin na ang pagsisinungaling ukol sa U.S. citizenship ay sinabi sa isang pribadong tao, katulad ng U.S. employer. Para maging false claim sa U.S. citizenship, dapat ay alam ng dayuhan na ang sinasabi niya na siya ay U.S. citizen ay hindi totoo at ito’y isang kasinungalingan. Kung hindi alam ng dayuhan na hindi pala siya U.S. citizen, halimbawa ay sinabihan siya ng kanyang mga magulang na siya ay U.S. citizen simula noong siya ay sanggol pa hanggang lumaki na siya, at buong buhay niya itong pinaniwalaan, hindi masasabing ang dayuhan ay may false claim sa U.S. citizenship.

Ayon sa batas, ang isang dayuhan ay inadmissible dahil sa false claim ng U.S. citizenship kung siya ay nagsabi at naglinlang ukol sa kanyang citizenship para makakuha ng mga benepisyo sa ilalim ng INA, o federal law o state law. Kailangan ding ang U.S. citizenship ay materyal o mahalaga para sa benepisyong gustong makuha ng dayuhan, kagaya ng sa aplikasyon para sa U.S. passport, pagpasok sa U.S. kung saan sinasabi ng dayuhan na siya ay U.S. citizen para hindi siya tanungin pa ng mga opisyal ng Customs and Border Patrol (CBP), o kaya ay sa paghanap at pagkuha ng trabaho sa pamamagitan ng pag-fill up ng Form I-9 Employment Eligibility Verification Form kung saan sinasabi ng dayuhan na siya ay U.S. citizen upang hindi na siya hanapan ng US employer ng mga dokumento na siya ay legal na pwedeng magtrabaho sa US. Maaari ring ang dayuhan ay may false claim sa US citizenship upang makaiwas sa mga negatibong maaaring mangyari sa kanya kung siya ay wala nang status sa US, tulad ng paglagay sa kanya sa removal o deportation proceedings o pagbigay ng mahabang interrogation sa kanya ng mga opisyal ng Immigration.

