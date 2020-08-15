Increase in filing fees for naturalization application

NOONG Hulyo 31, 2020, inihayag ng Department of Homeland Security na mayroong final rule na magbabago ng filing fees para sa ilang mga immigration at naturalization benefit requests para paniguraduhin na ang USCIS ay makabawi ng kanilang costs of services. Ang final rule ay magiging epektibo sa Oktubre 2, 2020.

Para sa N-400 Naturalization Application, ang current filing fee na $640 (+$85 biometrics fee) ay tataas at magiging $1,170 (+$85 biometrics fee), o 83% na pagtaas. Kayat hinihikayat ang mga eligible na sa naturalization na sila ay mag-apply bago mag-Oktubre 2020.

Ang naturalization ang proseso ng pagbigay ng U.S. citizenship sa isang dayuhan pagkatapos niyang ipakitang natupad niya ang lahat ng kailangan sa ilalim ng Immigration and Nationality Act (INA). Ito ang mga sumusunod: (1) ang aplikante ay may 18 taon gulang na; (2) siya ay 5 taon nang green card holder o 3 taong green card holder para sa asawa ng US citizen (USC); (3) maipapakita ng aplikante na siya ay may “continuous residence” na hindi kukulang na 5 taon bago i-file ang naturalization application o 3 taon sa asawa ng USC; (4) ang aplikante ay physically present sa U.S. nang hindi kukulang ng 30 buwan sa 5 taon bago i-file ang naturalization application o 18 buwan sa 3 taon para sa asawa ng USC.

Ang pagtira sa labas ng U.S. ng mahigit ng 6 buwan ay maaaring maging disruption ng “continuous residence requirement”; (5) siya ay nakatira ng 3 buwan sa State o USCIS district kung saan siya nag-file ng naturalization application; (6) ang aplikante ay may good moral character; (7) siya ay sumasangayon sa mga prinsipyo at adhikain ng U.S. Constitution; (8) ang aplikante ay marunong magbasa, magsalita, at magsulat ng Ingles; (9) mayroon siyang pagkakaunawa ng kasaysayan at gobyerno ng US; at (10) ang aplikante ay kailangang mag oath of allegiance sa U.S.

Pagkatapos magfile ng naturalization application, ang aplikante ay makakatanggap ng fingerprinting notice. Pagkatapos ng mga pangunahing proseso, siya ay makakatanggap ng Interview Notice. Sa Interview, ang aplikante ay bibigyan ng speaking test, reading test, writing test at civics test. Ang speaking test, reading test at writing test ay kailangan para madetermina ang kaaalaman at pag-unawa ng Ingles. Ang civics exam naman ay magpapakita kung ang aplikante ay may kaalaman at pag-unawa sa kasaysayan at gobyerno ng U.S. Pagkatapos ng interview, sasabihin ng USCIS Officer sa aplikante kung ang kanyang naturalization application ay aprubado, nasa ilalaim ng pagsusuri, o denied. Kung aprubado ang naturalization application, ang aplikante ay maaaring sumali sa naturalization ceremony kung saan kailangan siyang mag-Oath of Allegiance sa U.S.

On July 31, 2020, the Department of Homeland Security announced a final rule adjusting fees for certain immigration and naturalization benefit requests to ensure that USCUS recovers its costs of services. The final rule is effective October 2, 2020.

For N-400 Naturalization Application, the current fee of $640 (+$85 biometrics fee) will be increased to $1,170 (+$85 biometrics fee) or 83% increase. Hence, those who are already qualified to apply for naturalization should do so before October 2020.

Naturalization is the process by which U.S. citizenship is granted to an alien after he fulfills the requirements under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA). An applicant is eligible for naturalization if he fulfills the following requirements: (1) He must be at least 18 years old; (2) He has been a permanent resident for at least 5 years or has been a permanent resident for 3 years as a spouse of a U.S. citizen (USC); (3) He must demonstrate continuous residence in the U.S. for at least 5 years before filing the application; (4) He must show that he is physically present in the U.S. for at least 30 months out of the 5 years immediately before the date of filing the application. Absences of more than 6 months but less than 1 year may disrupt an applicant’s continuous residence; (5) He must have lived for at least 3 months in the State or USCIS district where the application is filed; (6) He must be a person of good moral character; (7) He must demonstrate an attachment to the principles and ideals of the U.S. Constitution; (8) He must be able to read, write and speak basic English; (9) He must have a basic understanding of U.S. history and government (civics); and (10) He must take an oath of allegiance to the U.S.

After the application for naturalization is filed, the applicant will receive a biometrics notice. Once the preliminary process is complete, USCIS will schedule an interview, together with speaking test to demonstrate an ability to speak in English, reading test to demonstrate an ability to read in English, writing test to demonstrate an ability to write in English, and a civics test to demonstrate a basic understanding of U.S. history and government. After the interview and exams, the alien will be notified if his application is approved, continued or denied. If the application for naturalization is approved, the applicant can participate in a naturalization ceremony where he would need to take his Oath of Allegiance to the U.S.

