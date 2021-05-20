Jimmy from Fyffe, Alabama is worried for his parents due to COVID, and would like to know if they can come to the U.S. using their multiple-entry tourist visas then adjust status in the U.S. once they arrive. Christian from Antioch, California asks if his friend, who is a green card holder, can still return to the U.S. even if he has been out of the country since 2013 and has not returned since then. Get the answers to these questions and more on an encore episode of “Citizen Pinoy” this Sunday, May 23 at 5:30 pm PT (8:30 pm ET thru select Cable/Satellite providers). (Advertising Supplement)
Leading US immigration Attorney Michael J. Gurfinkel answers more immigrations questions from Kapamilya around the US
No Comments Yet