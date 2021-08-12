K1 – THE ‘LOVE’ VISA: THIS SUNDAY ON CITIZEN PINOY. Wendel (left) met Allen (center) on Friendster, after he went through a period of loneliness and depression, looking for true love. They soon knew they had found “the one.” Before they officially became a couple, they wanted to see each other in person, to make sure that how they felt online, was the same in real life. So, Wendel flew to the Dominican Republic to meet Allen, where she was working. Seeing each other just made them even more sure of their feelings for each other. Shortly after Wendel left the Dominican Republic, he consulted right away with leading Immigration Attorney Michael J. Gurfinkel (right) in order to bring Allen to the U.S. on a K-1 (fiancée) visa. The couple wanted to make sure they did everything correctly. Watch this success love story on an all-new episode of “Citizen Pinoy” this Sunday, August 15 at 5:30 PM PT (8:30 PM ET thru select Cable/Satellite providers). (Advertising Supplement)
Love found on Friendster ends up fulfilling a dream this Sunday, Aug. 15 on Citizen Pinoy
No Comments Yet