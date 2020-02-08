Mediation on divorces

(Reading Time: 2 minutes)

by: Atty. Ethelene F. Salas

DIVORCES or any family law related problems do not have to get costly and lengthy. These problems can carry its own set of stresses that parties do not need.

An alternative to a costly and lengthy divorce is mediation. Mediation provides an option to divorcing families or families embroiled in a custody dispute to have these issues mediated and resolved as quickly and as privately as possible with the least amount of disruption and ongoing uncertainty. Sensitive and often complex financial issues can be openly discussed and resolved within the privacy of a confidential mediation. The end result is the hope that parties come to a written agreement to resolve all their issues so that a judge do not have to decide or rule on an issue.

A mediator can and will help the parties file the necessary paperwork to begin and finalize the parties’ divorce in court without the parties ever having to step foot in the courtroom themselves. The parties are often encouraged to have their own independent attorney review the marital settlement agreement before it is signed and sent in to the court. Although many parties are reluctant to hire an independent attorney to review the agreement that the parties and the mediator prepared together, this step can provide assurance that both parties fully understand the agreement as well as their legal rights and obligations.

In many instances, mediators are best in resolving custody and support issues. It will allow parties to create an agreement that will satisfy both parties without the need of going in front of a judge. Call me to mediate your problem. Together, we can draft a settlement agreement and file it with the court. This will save all parties money and time.

