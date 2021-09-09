Naturalization application denied for being outside US too much, this Sunday, Sept. 12 on Citizen Pinoy

GERRY Apolinario’s (right) naturalization application was denied because he was outside the U.S. too many times during the five years before filing his application, and missed the 913-day minimum physical presence requirement by a mere 15 days.
By law, a person is required to have resided continuously in the U.S. for at least five years as a lawful permanent resident, and must be present in the U.S. for at least half that time (2-1/2 years or 913 days) at the time of filing their Form N-400.
However, when Gerry filed his naturalization application, he was 15 days short of the required 913 days. As a result, the USCIS denied his naturalization.
Leading U.S. Immigration Attorney Michael J. Gurfinkel (left) discussed with Gerry his options: appeal the denial, or file a new application. The decision was to file a new application, as it would likely be faster.
Within a year from filing the new application, Gerry was able to take his oath of citizenship.
