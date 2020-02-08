New public charge rule to be implemented

(Reading Time: 4 minutes)

NOONG Enero 27, 2020, ang U.S. Supreme Court ay naglabas ng ruling na nagpapahintulot sa DHS/USCIS na ipagpatuloy ang implementasyon ng bagong public charge rule. Ayon sa USCIS, ang Inadmissibility on Public Charge Grounds Final Rule ay ipapatupad simula Pebrero 24, 2020. Sa ilalim ng Final Rule, ang USCIS ay magsusuri ng edad, kalusugan, sweldo, educasyon at kakayanan ng dayuhan sa determinasyon nito kung ang dayuhan ay malamang na magiging public charge.

Ang pagiging public charge ay ground for inadmissibility. Ang ibig sabihin nito ay ang dayuhan ay maaaring hindi mabigyan ng green card o immigrant visa papuntang U.S. Sa pagdetermina ng USCIS kung ito ay magbibigay ng green card o immigrant visa sa dayuhan, susuriin ng USCIS kung malamang na aasa ang dayuhan sa mga government benefits sa hinaharap na panahon. Kung malamang na aasa ang dayuhan sa mga government benefits, siya ay masasabing isang public charge. Ang public charge inadmissibility rule ay nakakaapekto sa mga aplikante ng green card o immigrant visa. Hindi ito nakakaapekto sa proseso ng naturalization, kung saan ang mga lawful permanent resident o green card holder ay nag-aapply upang maging U.S. citizen. May requirement din sa Final Rule na ang mga dayuhan na mag-aapply ng extension of stay o change of status ay magpakita na wala silang natanggap na public benefits simula noong makuha nila ang kanilang nonimmigrant status.

Ang depinisyon ng “public charge” sa ilalim ng Final Rule ay ang isang taong malamang na tatanggap ng public benefits na mahigit sa 12 buwan sa loob ng panahon na 36 buwan. Ang bawat isang public benefit ay bibilangin sa 12-month calculation – kung ang dayuhan ay tumanggap ng dalawang public benefit sa isang buwan, ang magiging bilang nito ay dalawang buwan na paggamit ng public benefit. Ang mga publicly-funded program na kasama sa determinsyon kung ang dayuhan ay malamang na magiging public charge ay ang federally-funded Medicaid, ang Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP o mga food stamp), Section 8 housing assistance, federally subsidized housing, cash aid kasama ang TANF at SSI, at mga state o local cash assistance program.

Ayon sa DHS, ang sariling kakayanan at kasapatan ay core American values at bahagi ito ng immigration law sa loob ng maraming siglo. Ito ang dahilan para sa Final Rule. Ang USCIS ay naghihikayat din na ang mga dayuhan ay umasa sa kanilang sarili, pamilya at komunidad upang magsulong ng kanilang tagumpay at protektahan ang American taxpayers.

On January 27, 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court issue a ruling allowing DHS/USCIS to enforce the new public charge rule. According to USCIS, the Inadmissibility on Public Charge Grounds Final Rule will be implemented on February 24, 2020. Under the Final Rule, USCIS will look into the alien’s age, health, income, education and skills in order to determine whether the alien is likely to become a public charge.

Being a public charge is a ground for inadmissibility, meaning that a person could be denied a green card, an immigrant visa or admission into the U.S. In deciding whether to grant the alien applicant a green card or an immigrant visa, USCIS must determine whether the alien applicant is likely to become dependent on certain government benefits in the future, which would make him a public charge. The public charge inadmissibility rule mainly impacts those seeking green cards or immigrant visas. They do not apply to the naturalization process, where lawful permanent residents/green card holders apply to become US citizens. The Final Rule also includes a requirement that aliens seeking an extension of stay or change of status demonstrate that they have not received public benefits since obtaining the nonimmigrant status they seek to extend or change.

The Final Rule defines a public charge as a person who is likely to receive any number of public benefits for more than an aggregate of 12 months over any 36-month period of time. Each benefit used counts towards the 12-month calculation such that when an applicant receives 2 different benefits in 1 month, they would be counted as use of benefits for 2 months. The publicly-funded programs considered in the determination of whether an applicant will be likely a public charge includes federally-funded Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP or food stamps), Section 8 housing assistance and federally subsidized housing, cash aid, including TANF and SSI, and state or local cash assistance programs.

According to DHS, the reason for the Final Rule is due to the fact that self-sufficiency is a core American value and has been part of immigration law for centuries. By requiring aliens seeking to come or stay in the US to rely on their own resources, families and communities, DHS/USCIS will encourage self-sufficiency, promote immigrant success and protect American taxpayers.

ATTY. RHEA SAMSON is the principal of SAMSON LAW FIRM, P.C. She has been a member of the State Bar of California for over 15 years and the Integrated Bar of the Philippines for over 20 years. Atty. Samson received her Legal Management degree from the Ateneo de Manila University and her Juris Doctor degree from the Ateneo Law School. She was a Professor for over 10 years, teaching Obligations and Contracts, Labor Laws and Social Legislation and Taxation Law. Atty Samson is the author of The Law on Obligations and Contracts (2016), Working with Labor Laws-Revised Edition (2014) and Working with Labor Laws (2005).

SAMSON LAW FIRM, P.C., 3580 Wilshire Boulevard, Suite 1710, Los Angeles, CA 90010; Phone: (213) 381-5710; Email: info@samsonlawfirmpc.com” info@samsonlawfirmpc.com.