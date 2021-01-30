Petitions for adult children of LPR/USC

SA ilalim ng U.S. Immigration Law, mayroon dalawang uri ng family-based immigrant visas: (1) Immediate Relative: asawa, dalaga o binatang anak [na wala pang 21 taon gulang], o magulang ng U.S. citizen [USC]; at (2) Family Preference: F1 – dalaga o binatang anak [na may 21 taon gulang na] ng USC; F2A – Asawa at dalaga o binatang anak [na wala pang 21 taon gulang] ng green card holder/lawful permanent resident [LPR}; F2B – dalaga o binatang anak [na may 21 taon gulang na] ng LPR; F3 – may asawang anak ng USC; at F4 – mga kapatid ng USC, at kanilang asawa at mga anak na walang pang 21 taon gulang at walang asawa.

Para sa mga LPR, may dalawang lamang immigrant visa category para sa family members: F2A at F2B. Ang asawa at dalaga o binatang anak [na wala pang 21 taon gulang] ng LPR ay sumasailalaim sa F2A category. Kung ang dalaga o binatang anak ay naging 21 taon gulang na, ang dalaga o binatang anak ng LPR ay sasailalaim na sa F2B category. Ito ay automatic mula sa F2A category. Kung ang dalaga o binatang anak ng LPR ay nag-asawa, ang visa petition ay mapapawalang-bisa na sapagkat walang visa category para sa may asawang anak ng LPR. Ang visa petition ay invalidated, kahit ito ay pending o aprubado na, basta’t hindi pa nagkakapag-immigrate ang beneficiary sa US. Kung ang beneficiary ay nag-asawa bago siya makarating ng US bilang immigrant, siya ay hindi kwalipikado para sa immigrant visa. Dahil dito, may ilang beneficiary na nagpapakasal ng patago at palihim bago umalis ng kanilang bansa. Ngunit walang kasal ng secreto o lihim na kasal.

Para sa mga USC, mayroon immigrant visa category para sa kanilang anak na dalaga, binata at may asawa. Ang dalaga o binatang anak ng USC [na may 21 taon gulang na] ay sumasailalim sa F1 category. Kung ang dalaga o binatang anak ay nag-asawa, ang kanyang F1 category ay automatic na magiging F3 category. Ang kasal ng dalaga o binatang anak ng USC ay hindi nagpapawalang-bisa ng visa petition ngunit napapalitan ang category ng immigrant visa mula F1 category at magiging F3 category.

Kung ang petitioner ay LPR noong filing ng petition para sa dalaga o binatang anak [na may 21 taon gulang na], ang visa category ay F2B category. Subalit kapag nag-naturalize ang LPR, ang visa petition ay automatic na magiging F1 category. Kung ang dalaga o binatang anak ay nag-asawa pagkatapos mag-naturalize ang LPR, ang visa petition ay hindi invalidated. Ito ay magiging F3 category – may asawang anak ng USC.

***

Under U.S. Immigration Laws, there are two types of family-based immigrant visas: (1) Immediate Relative: spouse, child [unmarried and under 21 years old], or parent of a U.S. citizen [USC]; and (2) Family Preference:: F1 – unmarried adult [21 years or older] sons and daughters of USC; F2A – Spouses and minor [under 21 years old] and unmarried children of green card holder/lawful permanent resident [LPR}; F2B – unmarried sons and daughters [over 21 years old] of LPR; F3 – married sons and daughters of USC; and F4 – brothers and sisters of USC, and their spouses and children.

For LPRs, there are only two immigrant visa categories for family members: F2A and F2B. A spouse and unmarried child of LPR under 21 years old falls under the F2A category. If the unmarried child turns 21 years old, the unmarried son or daughter’s F2A category is immediately converted to F2B. If the adult son or daughter gets married, the visa petition is invalidated as there is no category for married sons or daughters of LPRs. This petition is invalidated whether it is pending or approved, as long as the beneficiary adult son or daughter of LPR has not yet immigrated to the U.S. If the beneficiary gets married before entry to the U.S., the beneficiary does not qualify for immigrant visa. Some beneficiaries enter into secret marriages before leaving their country for the U.S. However, there is no such thing as a secret marriage.

For USCs, there are visa categories for both their married and unmarried adult sons and daughters. An unmarried adult son or daughter [over 21 years old] of a USC falls under the F1 category. If the unmarried adult son or daughter gets married, the adult son or daughter’s F1 category is immediately converted to F3. The marriage of the adult son or daughter of a USC does not invalidate the visa petition but merely converts the category from F1 to F3.

If the petitioner is LPR when the petition is filed for the adult son or daughter, the category is F2B. However, when the LPR petitioner naturalizes, the visa petition is converted to F1 category. If the adult son or daughter gets married after the LPR petitioner naturalizes, the petition is not invalidated but is under the F3 category – married adult son or daughter of USC.

***

ATTY. RHEA SAMSON is the principal of SAMSON LAW FIRM, P.C. She has been a member of the State Bar of California for over 15 years and the Integrated Bar of the Philippines for over 20 years. Atty. Samson received her Legal Management degree from the Ateneo de Manila University and her Juris Doctor degree from the Ateneo Law School. She was a Professor for over 10 years, teaching Obligations and Contracts, Labor Laws and Social Legislation and Taxation Law. Atty Samson is the author of The Law on Obligations and Contracts (2016), Working with Labor Laws-Revised Edition (2014) and Working with Labor Laws (2005).

