Preparing for your naturalization interview 

THE naturalization interview is the last stage you need to embark on becoming a U.S. citizen.

During your naturalization interview, a USCIS Officer will ask you questions about your application and background. You will also take an English and civics test unless you qualify for an exemption or waiver.

The English test has three components: reading, writing and speaking. The civics test covers important U.S. history and government topics. In this week’s column, we will discuss different ways to prepare for your interview to ensure that you will be in good shape for the interview.

Depending on your English ability and comfort level, you can either study on your own or take a class. You can download the list of 100 civics questions and the reading/writing section you’ll be required to know at https://www.uscis.gov/citizenship. If you prefer using your mobile phone, you can download the Citizenshipworks app, which is a user-friendly way to study for the 100 civics questions with audio support included.

For those who prefer to take a class to prepare, many non-profit organizations, including Asian Americans Advancing Justice – L.A. provide ESL/Civics classes to help individuals prepare for the naturalization interview. The interview is not only a test of your English skills and knowledge of U.S. history and civics but also an opportunity to make sure that you meet all of the requirements for naturalization, which requires a thorough review of your naturalization application that you filed with USCIS.

Note that there are several ways that you may be exempt from taking the naturalization interview in English. If you meet the requirements, you can have the interview in your native language and bring an interpreter. The first is based on your age and the number of years you have had your green card.

If you are 50 years old or above and have had your green card for at least 20 years, you are eligible for the “50/20” English language exemption. If you are 55 years old and have your green card for at least 15 years you are eligible for the “55/15” English language exemption. You will still have to take the civics test but can do so in your native language by bringing an interpreter. For those over 65, there is a simplified exam. If you are 65 years and above and have your green card for 20 years, you qualify not only to take the exam in your native language, but you only have to study 20 of the 100 civics questions.

There is also an exception available to the English and civics naturalization requirements if the applicant has a qualifying mental or physical disability. A doctor must complete the Form N-648, Application for Disability Waiver that is submitted with N-400. You should consult with an experienced immigration attorney before pursuing this option for yourself or a family member.

Keep in mind that the information above is not a substitute for legal advice. If you have any questions about the naturalization process and any of the requirements, you can contact Advancing Justice – L.A.’s Tagalog helpline at 855-300-2552.

