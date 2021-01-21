President Biden’s Immigration Bill/Amnesty: Who Benefits?

President Biden submitted to Congress his “US Citizenship Act of 2021,” which includes an 8-year pathway to citizenship for the approximate 11 million undocumented immigrants (non-citizens) in the US, immediate green cards for DACA and TPS recipients, an end to the 3/10 year bar, and more.

In this video, I discussed some of the highlights of this marvelous proposal and some things you can already do to prepare once it is passed.

