Proclamation suspending issuance of visas

NOONG Lunes ng gabi, si President Trump ay nag-tweet na siya ay pansamantalang magsususpinde ng immigration sa U.S. Kinabukasan, o noong Abril 22, 2020, ang Presidente ay nag-isyu ng proclamation na nagsususpinde ng pagpasok sa US ng mga sumusunod:

Mga indibidwal na nasa labas ng U.S. ng Abril 23, 2020;

• at Walang immigrant visa;

• at Walang valid official travel document.

Ang pagsuspinde ng pagpasok sa US ay hindi applicable sa: (1) lawful permanent residents o green card holders; (2) mga dayuhang papasok sa US bilang healthcare professionals, katulad ng mga doktor, nars, at mga medical researcher at magtatrabaho upang labanan ang COVID-19, ayon sa determinsayon ng Department of State (DOS) at Department of Homeland Security (DHS); (3) mga dayuhang nag-aaaply ng visa sa ilalim ng EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program; (4) mga dayuhang asawa ng US citizens at mga anak ng U.S. citizens na wala pang 21 taon gulang; (5) mga dayuhang papasok sa U.S. para patibayin ang U.S. law enforcement objectives ayon sa determinasyon ng DOS at DHS; (6) mga miyembro ng Armed Forces, at kanilang asawa at mga anak; (7) mga dayuhang papasok sa U.S. sa ilalim ng Special Immigrant Visa sa SI/SQ classification; at (8) mga dayuhan na ang pagpasok sa U.S. ay para sa national interest ayon sa determinasyon ng DOS at DHS.

Ang proclamation ay epektibo ng Abril 23, 2020 at may bisa na 60 araw o hanggang Hunyo 22, 2020. Ang DOS ang inatasan na magpapatupad ng proclamation na may kaugnayan sa mga visa, sang-ayon sa mga proseso na maaaring maitatag kasama ng DHS. Ang DOL, DHS at DOS ay magsusuri rin ng mga nonimmigrant program at magbibigay ng mga rekomendasyon upang pasiglahin ang U.S. economy at matiyak ang prioridad sa pagbibigay ng trabaho sa mga U.S. workers.

Ang proclamation ay maaaring ma-extend kung kinakailangan. Ang DHS, sa pamamagitan ng konsultasyon kasama ng DOS at DOL, ay magbibigay ng rekomendasyon kay President Trump kung ang proclamation ay patatagalin pa o babaguhin.

President Trump tweeted on Monday night that he would “temporarily suspend immigration into the United States.” On April 22, 2020, the President signed a proclamation suspending the entry of any individual who:

Is outside the U.S. on the effective date of the proclamation;

• Does not have a valid immigrant visa as of April 23, 2020; and

• Does not have a valid official travel document as of April 23, 2020.

The suspension of entry to the U.S. does not apply to: (1) lawful permanent residents or green card holders; (2) aliens seeking to enter the US as healthcare professionals such as physicians and nurses, and those performing medical research or work essential to combating COVID-19 as determined by the Department of State (DOS) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS); (3) aliens applying for visa pursuant to EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program; (4) alien spouses of U.S. citizens and children of U.S. citizens below 21 years old; (5) aliens whose entry would further U.S. law enforcement objectives as determined by DOS and DHS; (6) members of the Armed Forces, and their spouses and children; (7) aliens seeking to enter the U.S. pursuant to Special Immigrant Visa in the SI/SQ classification; and (8) aliens whose entry would be in the national interest as determined by DOS and DHS.

The proclamation goes into effect on April 23, 2020 and is valid for 60 days, or until June 22, 2020. DOS shall implement and enforce the proclamation as it applies to visas pursuant to procedures that DOS may establish with DHS. Also, DOL, DHS and DOS shall review nonimmigrant programs and shall recommend measures appropriate to stimulate U.S. economy and ensure prioritization, hiring and employment of US workers.

The proclamation can be extended as necessary. No later than 50 days from effective date of the proclamation, DHS in consultation with DOS and DOL, shall recommend to President Trump whether the proclamation shall be extended or modified.

