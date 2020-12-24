Relief for alien victims of criminal activities

ANG U classification ay nagbibigay ng nonimmigrant status sa mga dayuhang biktima ng “qualifying criminal activity.” Noong naging batas ang Victims of Trafficking and Violence Prevention Act of 2000 na siyang naglikha ng U nonimmigrant status, ang layunin nito ay protektahan ang mga biktima ng mga ilang krimen dahil ang mga biktima ay naglakas-loob na iulat ang krimen, tumestigo tungkol dito, at tumulong sa imbestigasyon at pag-uusig ng kaso. Kapag naaprubahan ang U nonimmigrant status, ang dayuhang biktima ay maaaring manatili sa US ng 4 na taon bila U nonmmigrant, kasama ang kanilang derivative family members. Pagkatapos ng 3 taon bilang U nonimmigrant, maaari na siyang mag-apply ng green card.

Ang dayuhan ay eligible para sa U nonimmigrant status kung maipapakita niya lahat ng sumusunod: (1) Ang dayuhan ay nagdusa ng malaking pisikal o mental na pang-aabuso dahil siya ay naging biktima ng “qualifying criminal activity.” Ang malaking pang-aabuso ay maaaring madetermina ayon sa katangian ng pinsalang naranasan ng dayuhan; bigat ng kilos ng may kasalanan; kalubhaan ng pinsalang naranasan; at tagal ng pagbibigay-hirap sa biktima. Susuriin din kung may pangmatagalan o malubhang pinsala sa hitsura, kalusugan, o pisikal o mental na katinuan ng biktima, kasama na ang pagpapalubha ng kanyang pre-existing conditions; (2) Ang dayuhan ay may pinanghahawakang kapani-paniwala at maasahang impormasyon tungkol sa “qualifying criminal activity” na pinagbabatayan ng kanyang U nonimmigrant status application. Ang biktima ay kailangang may nauukol na kaalaman tungkol sa criminal activity na magbigigay daan para madetermina ng certifying officer na ang dayuhan ay magbibigay ng tulong sa imbestigasyon at pag-uusig ng “qualifying criminal activity”; (3) Ang biktima ay tumutulong o nagiging matulungin sa certifying agency sa imbestigasyon o pag-uusig ng “qualifying criminal activity” na pinagbabatayan ng U petition, at noong magsimula ng kooperasyon sa biktima, hindi pa ito tumanggi na magbigay ng impormasyon; (4) Ang “qualifying criminal activity” ay nangyari sa US (kasama ang Indian country at US military installations) o sa mga teritoryo ng US, o may paglabag ng US federal law na nagbibigay ng extraterritorial jurisdiction para iusig ang krimen sa US federal court. Ang dayuhang biktima ay kailangan ding admissible sa US o eligible sa waiver of inadmissibility. Ang mga “qualifying criminal activity” ay kailangang isa sa 28 na krimen na nakalista sa Section 101(a)(15)(U)(iii) ng Immigration and Nationality Act (INA). Maaari rin na ang krimen ay kapareho ng isa o ilan sa 28 na krimeng nabanggit, na labag sa federal, state o local criminal law.

The U classification affords nonimmigrant status to alien victims of qualifying criminal activity. When Congress created the U nonimmigrant status under the Victims of Trafficking and Violence Prevention Act of 2000, the intention was to protect victims of certain crimes who have gathered the courage to come forward, report the crime, and assist in criminal investigation and prosecution. The U nonimmigrant status allows alien victims of crime to stay in the U.S. for up to four years if approved, apply for lawful permanent resident status after 3 years of U nonimmigrant status, and help derivative family members to obtain nonimmigrant status as well.

An alien is eligible for U nonimmigrant status if he or she demonstrates all of the following: (1) The alien has suffered substantial physical or mental abuse as a result of being a victim of “qualifying criminal activity.” Whether the abuse is substantial is based on a number of factors, including but not limited to: the nature of the injury inflicted or suffered; the severity of the perpetrator’s conduct; the severity of the harm suffered; the duration of the infliction of the harm; and the extent to which there is a permanent or serious harm to the appearance, health, or physical or mental soundness of the victim, including aggravation of pre-existing conditions; (2) The alien possesses credible and reliable information establishing that he or she has knowledge of the details concerning the “qualifying criminal activity” upon which his or her petition is based. The alien must possess specific facts regarding the criminal activity leading a certifying officer to determine that petitioner has, is, or is likely to provide assistance to the investigation or prosecution of the “qualifying criminal activity;” (3) The alien has been helpful, is being helpful, or is likely to be helpful to a certifying agency in the investigation or prosecution of the “qualifying criminal activity” upon which his or her petition is based, and since the initiation of the cooperation, has not refused or failed to provide information and assistance reasonably requested. This is shown by a certification from a federal, state or local law enforcement authority certifying the alien victim’s helpfulness; and (4) The “qualifying criminal activity” occurred in the U.S. (including Indian country and U.S. military installations) or in the territories and possessions of the U.S., or violated a U.S. federal law that provides for extraterritorial jurisdiction to prosecute the offense in a US federal court. The alien should also be admissible to the US or be eligible for waiver of inadmissibility. Qualifying criminal activity must involve one or more of the 28 types of crimes listed at Section 101(a)(15)(U)(iii) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) or any “similar activity” in violation of federal, state or local criminal law.

