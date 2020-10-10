Relief for denied naturalization application

KAPAG ang USCIS ay nag-deny ng application for naturalization, ang USCIS ay magbibigay ng Notice of Denial na nagsasaad ng legal at factual na dahilan sa denial. Maaaring tanggapin ng aplikante ang denial decision; maaari ring ang aplikante ay hindi sumang-ayon sa denial decision at siya ay mag-file ng Form N-336 Request for Hearing on a Decision in Naturalization Proceedings. Ang N-336 Request for Hearing ay kailangang i-file sa loob ng 30 araw mula sa pagtanggap ng Notice of Denial. Kapag tinanggap ng USCIS ang Form N-336, kailangang ang USCIS ay mag-schedule ng hearing sa loob ng 180 araw mula sa filing ng Form N-336.

Ang N-336 Request for Hearing ng aplikante ay itatalaga sa bagong USCIS officer, na siyang magsusuri ng orihinal na naturalization application, kasama na ang mga bagong ebidensya at mga testimonia na nakasaad sa Form N-336. Maaari ring mag-submit ng legal brief na nangangatwiran ukol sa pagkakamali ng USCIS sa pag-isyu ng Notice of Denial. Sa N-336 hearing, ang USCIS Officer ay maaaring magsagawa ng buong pagsusuri ng naturalization application na parang walang denial decision na nangyari. Maaari ring mas streamlined ang pagsusuri at ang paglalaanan ng panahon ay ang dahilan sa denial ng naturalization application.

Habang ang N-336 Request for Hearing ay posibleng remedy para sa aplikante, may mga pagkakataon na ang pag-file ng bagong N-400 Application for Naturalization ang mas mainam na remedy. Halimbawa, kung ang aplikante ay hindi nakatupad sa continuous presence requirement o physical presence requirement para sa naturalization, mas mabuti na siya ay mag-antay at mag-ipon pa ng panahon dito sa the US bago magfile ng panibagong N-400 Application for Naturalization. Kung ang denial ay dahil sa kawalan o lack of good moral character sa loob ng 5-year statutory period para sa naturalization application, mas mabuti rin na ang aplikante ay maghintay ng pagkalipas ng 5 taon mula sa insidente na nagdulot ng lack of good moral character. Kung ang naturalization applicant ay lalaking green card holder na nakatanggap ng kanyang green card noong siya ay 18 hanggang 26 taon gulang, ngunit siya ay hindi nakapag-register sa US Selective Service System, mas mabuti na siya ay maghintay na siya ay maging 31 taon gulang bago magfile ng panibagong N-400 Application for Naturalization.

***

If the USCIS denies an application for naturalization, the USCIS will issue a Notice of Denial stating the legal and factual basis for the denial. The applicant may accept the denial decision or request a hearing before an Immigration Officer by filing Form N-336 Request for Hearing on a Decision in Naturalization Proceedings. The N-336 Request for Hearing must be filed within 30 days of receipt of the Notice of Denial, otherwise the same may be rejected by USCIS. If the USCIS accepts Form N-336, it must schedule a hearing within 180 days of receiving the timely filed Form N-336.

The applicant’s N-336 Request for Hearing will be assigned to a new USCIS Officer, who will review the original naturalization application, as well as new evidence or testimony that is submitted with Form N-336. A legal brief may also be submitted arguing that the USCIS made an error in the denial of the naturalization application. At the hearing, the USCIS Officer may conduct a full review and hearing on the naturalization application as though a denial decision has not been made. The USCIS may also conduct a more streamlined review of the application and just focus on the reasons for denial of the naturalization application.

While an N-336 Request for Hearing may be a possible remedy for the applicant, there are instances when filing a new N-400 Application for Naturalization will be the more appropriate remedy. For example, if the applicant fails to meet the continuous presence requirement or the physical presence requirement for naturalization, the applicant should wait and accumulate more time in the US before filing a new N-400 Application for Naturalization. Similarly, if there was a denial based on lack of good moral character during the 5-year statutory period immediately preceding the application for Naturalization up to the time of the Oath of Allegiance, the applicant should just wait to reapply for N-400 until 5 years has expired until the incident giving rise to the lack of good moral character determination. For example, if the naturalization applicant is a male green card holder who received his green card between the ages of 18 and 26 and failed to register with the US Selective Service System, it is recommended that the applicant wait until he is 31 years old to file a new N-400 Application for Naturalization.

***

