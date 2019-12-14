Replacement of naturalization certificate

KAPAG ang Naturalization Certificate o Certificate of Citizenship ay nawala, ninakaw, nasira o nawasak, ang aplikante ay maaaring mag-apply ng replacement o kapalit ng Naturalization Certificate sa USCIS sa pamamagitan ng Form N-565 Application for Replacement Naturalization/Certificate Document. Ang filing fee sa Form N-565 ay $555.

Ang aplikante ay maaari ring humingi ng replacement o kapalit na Naturalization Certificate o Certificate of Citizenship at walang kailangang bayarang filing fee kapag: (1) Ang certificate na inisyu ng USCIS ay hindi umaayon sa citizenship o naturalization application na ibinigay ng aplikante; (2) ang USCIS ay may clerical error sa paggawa ng Naturalization Certificate, gaya ng typographical error sa araw ng kapanganakan ng aplikante. Ang aplikante ay kailangang magsubmite sa USCIS ng kanyang original naturalization certificate at patunay ng tamang impormasyon na nakasaad sa kanyang naturalization application.

Ang aplikante ay maaari ring humingi ng replacement o kapalit na Naturalization Certificate kung may legal change sa kanyang pangalan o kasarian. Para sa name change request, kailangan ang mga sumusunod na dokumento: Marriage Certificate, Divorce Decree, o certified copy ng Court Order ng name change. Para sa change in gender designation, ang aplikante ay maaaring magbigay ng mga sumusunod na dokumento: (1) Court Order na nag-aapruba ng pagpalit ng kasarian; (2) mga opisyal na dokumento na inisyu ng gobyerno. Kasama dito ang amended birth certificate, passport, driver’s license, at iba pang opisyal na dokumento tungkol sa identity ng aplikante; (3) sulat galing sa licensed health care professional na nagpapatunay na ang hinihiling na gender designation ay sang-ayon sa gender identity ng aplikante. Kasama sa mga licensed health professional ang mga licensed counselor, nurse practitioner, physician, physician assistant, psychologist, social worker at therapist. Ang USCIS ay maaaring mag-issue ng Request for Evidence tungkol sa gender identity ng aplikante upang ma-verify ang hinihiling na pagpalit ng gender designation. Hindi kailangan ng patunay ng sex reassignment surgery o medical treatment upang maaprubahan ng USCIS ang Application for Replacement Naturalization/Certificate Document. Ang mga dokumento ng USCIS na nagpapakita ng kasarian ay limitado sa kasarian o sex identifier na lalaki o babae.

* * *

When a person’s Naturalization Certificate or Certificate of Citizenship is lost or mutilated, stolen, or destroyed, he can apply for replacement of Naturalization Certificate with the USCIS by filing Form N-565 Application for Replacement Naturalization/Certificate Document, with filing fee of $555.

A person may also request a replacement of certificate without payment of filing fee if: (1) USCIS issued a certificate that does not conform to facts on the applicant’s citizenship or naturalization application; or (2) USCIS committed a clerical error in preparing the certificate, such as when there is a typographical error in the date of birth. The applicant should submit to the USCIS the original certificate and proof of the correct information as stated in his naturalization application.

A person may also request for Replacement of Naturalization Certificate if there is any legal change in the person’s name or gender. A name change request requires the following documents: Marriage Certificate, Divorce Decree, or certified copy of Court Order on name change. For the change in gender designation, the applicant may submit the following documents: (1) Court Order granting change of sex or gender; (2) government-issued document reflecting the requested gender designation. Acceptable government-issued documents include amended birth certificate, passport, driver’s license, other official documents showing identity issued by the US government, state or local government, or foreign government; or (3) letter from a licensed health care professional certifying that the requested gender designation is consistent with the individual’s gender identity. The licensed health professional includes licensed counselors, nurse practitioners, physicians, physician assistants, psychologists, social workers and therapists. USCIS may request additional evidence of the individual’s gender identity as necessary to verify the requested change in gender designation. Proof of sex reassignment surgery or any other specific medical treatment is not required to issue the requested Replacement Naturalization/Certificate Document. USCIS-issued documents that display a gender or sex identifier are limited to indicating only male or female.

* * *

ATTY. RHEA SAMSON is a Partner at LINDAIN & SAMSON LAW FIRM.

