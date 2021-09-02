Single parent leaves children behind because of date of marriage on their birth certificates, this Sunday, Sept. 5 on Citizen Pinoy

Mike (2nd from left) was petitioned as “single” by his mother and wanted to bring his children with him to the U.S., but his mother said, “leave the kids behind,” since their birth certificates had a date of marriage. Unfortunately, that decision resulted in many years of separation for Mike and his children. Leading U.S. Immigration Attorney Michael J. Gurfinkel (right) was able to bring Mike’s son, Migs (left), and daughter, Myki (3rd from left), to the U.S. under Lola’s petition, despite a date of marriage on their birth certificates. Watch this success story on an encore episode of “Citizen Pinoy” this Sunday, September 5 at 5:30 PM PT (8:30 PM ET thru select Cable/Satellite providers).

Atty. Michael Gurfinkel

The Law Offices of Michael J. Gurfinkel, Inc. is one of the most respected and successful immigration law firms in America. We take pride that many of our cases are considered “miracle cases” that were “emergency” in nature, or were considered “too difficult” or “impossible” by other attorneys. Through hard work, determination, and years of experience in immigration, litigation, and negotiation, we have been fortunate to help thousands of people solve their immigration problems, be reunited with their families, and be able to live the “American Dream.”

