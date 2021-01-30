Speaking for Christ and in Christ

“WHAT is happening here? It is a new kind of teaching–he gives orders even to unclean spirits, and they submit to him.” (Mark 1:21)

Mark’s Gospel describes the scenes at the beginning of Jesus’ ministry by saying that people, including the scribes and Pharisees, were astounded at the power of Jesus’ words and actions. They were so powerful that even evil spirits submitted to him.

His persona and teachings attracted some men that they immediately left their occupations to be his disciples.

Jesus’ teachings and healing power spread like fire all around Galilee. In every house he went, people would come in multitudes to witness him heal the sick, make the lame walk, cleanse lepers, and expel demons.

Here came someone greater than John the Baptist, another charismatic figure who had his following. But even John the Baptist pointed to Jesus as one mightier than him–he was not worthy to stoop and loosen the thongs of his sandals.

Indeed, right at the beginning of Jesus’ ministry, Mark’s Gospel reveals his identity and where his authority came from: After he was baptized by John the Baptist in the Jordan river, the Spirit, like a dove, descended upon him and a voice came from heavens, “You are my beloved Son, with you, I am well pleased.”

Friends, many of you know me as a passionate preacher who challenges worldviews and attitudes. But as a preacher, I have always been clear about my role, that is, to preach Jesus—his life, death, and resurrection; his words and actions, his truth. I have no other intention but to shake and move people’s minds and hearts and allow them to believe in Jesus and be faithful to his teachings. My authority then comes from our Lord, Jesus Christ.

I hope that my writings and preaching are replete with the power of Jesus and come from someone with a profound love for Him and His words. Pray for me that I would have more courage to preach his words, for it is not easy to present Jesus in what pundits call a post-Christian world.

I agree with Bishop Joseph E. Strickland’s assessment of the state of the church and the world:

“The Church, her guiding light, her leadership through the hierarchy, is more needed than it has been in many centuries. The world is not just post-Christian; it’s post-God. There’s an angry resistance to truth and authority. If there is no God, then there is no authority, and no one can tell me what to do. “

Pray, not just for your priests here at Incarnation Church, but for all priests and bishops, and the Holy Father, Pope Francis. Pray that we can all be brave to speak the Gospel’s truth and live authentic Christian lives.

* * *

The opinions, beliefs and viewpoints expressed by the author do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the Asian Journal, its management, editorial board and staff.

* * *

Fr. Rodel “Odey” Balagtas is the pastor of Incarnation Church in Glendale, California.