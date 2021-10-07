‘The issues of visas and domicile,’ this Sunday, Oct. 10 on Citizen Pinoy

TO petition one’s family members to come to the U.S., the petitioner must prove they are living (or domiciled) in the U.S.

In this episode, U.S. citizen father, Cesar, petitioned his daughters, Corinne (2nd from left) and Cathlene (extreme left). However, he was living in the Philippines when his daughters’ visas became available.

The U.S. Embassy refused/denied the visas on “public charge” grounds because a petitioner must always submit an affidavit of support, and to do so, the petitioner must be domiciled in the U.S.

The family retained leading U.S. Immigration Attorney Michael J. Gurfinkel to prove the petitioner’s U.S. domicile and to overcome the public charge refusal. Atty. Gurfinkel and his team were able to convince the Embassy to issue the children’s visas.

