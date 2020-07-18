The test of the human spirit

“GOOD things can come out of bad things,” I would tell others and myself. Take, for example, the effects of this coronavirus pandemic.

Undoubtedly, it is s the worst tragedy that has happened to our generation in these times, and we’d rather not experience it. Who wouldn’t tremble at learning the death of thousands of people, the infections of millions, and the stifling of the economy worldwide? Who wouldn’t anguish and despair over this seemingly endless trial? But, somehow, the pandemic has brought about the best part of ourselves, such as resiliency, strong faith in God, leadership, creativity, and resourcefulness.

So, not meaning to undermine our sorrows, grief, anxieties, and pains from this pandemic, I see how it has challenged the strength of our human spirits and belief in God. It has made us think “outside the box” as we lead ourselves, others and communities, and robustly hope for a better world.

It’s how I look at the first parable in the Gospel this Sunday (Matthew 13:24-52), the Parable of the Weeds and Wheat. When the servants of the housemaster found out that there were weeds sprouted from the good seeds, they asked their master, “Do you wish that we go and gather them up? He responded, “No, lest in gathering up the weeds you uproot the wheat along with them. Let them both grow together until the harvest. At the harvest-time, I will say to the harvesters: ‘Gather the weeds first and tie them in bundles to burn them, but the wheat gather into my barn.’”

At times, God allows unpleasant things to happen in our lives to test our faith, examine our lives, and bring out our best human qualities like our patience and ability to withstand and tolerate any disaster or illness. Having this insight is one way of making sense of any tragedy.

Our reactions to the brutal realities of life vary. But like the Gospel this Sunday, Jesus wants to see how we react to the presence of any evil or horrible thing. Can we still have more patience? Can we still tolerate pain and anguish? Can we fight our inner battles and demons? Can we even imagine a better world where leaders and citizens work together to bring solutions to the ills of this present age? Or have we become hopeless and cynical?

Hang on to the faith that you have. Like a mustard seed or a leaven in the parables of Jesus, it can grow and rise to dispel your fears and bring you much-needed relief and hope in Jesus Christ, our Lord!

* * *

Fr. Rodel “Odey” Balagtas is the pastor of Incarnation Church in Glendale, California.