This Mother’s Day, Citizen Pinoy celebrates mothers who were champions in their family’s immigration journey

OVER the years, many mothers have gone through great sacrifices to provide their families with a chance to live the American Dream. Citizen Pinoy honors the unconditional love of mothers through their stories, on this Sunday’s episode.

Leading U.S. Immigration Attorney Michael J. Gurfinkel also presents the latest in immigration news and analysis, and provides the latest highlights from his YouTube channel, US Immigration TV.

Millet (bottom left) brought her two daughters, Ana and Yna, to the U.S., and they became undocumented. While they were growing up, Millet had to tell her talented daughters not to excel, and to just keep a low profile in school so as not to expose their status. She shares the pain she had to endure when her daughters missed out on competing out-of-state or internationally for academic and extra-curricular activities.

Margarita (top right) married Dan, whom she met in the U.S. Dan petitioned Margarita’s daughter, Kara, in the Philippines to live with them in the U.S. However, Kara missed her life of comfort in the Philippines. But Margarita believed it was essential for her daughter to come to the U.S. and learn life skills.

Juliet’s (bottom right) eldest son, Erwin, was petitioned as “single.” But during the interview at the embassy, the consul confronted him with a marriage certificate containing not just Erwin’s name, but also his parents’ names. Accused of fraud, Erwin was told by the consul he could never come to the U.S. The case that followed was one of Atty. Gurfinkel’s strangest and most rewarding success stories to date.

Watch these stories of inspiration, and witness the different expressions of a mother’s love, and get the latest immigration updates on a special Mother’s Day episode of “Citizen Pinoy” this Sunday, May 9 at 5:30 PM PT (8:30 PM ET thru select Cable/Satellite providers). Citizen Pinoy is also available on iWantTFC. Viewers may download the app for free. (Advertising Supplement)

Atty. Michael Gurfinkel
Atty. Michael Gurfinkel

The Law Offices of Michael J. Gurfinkel, Inc. is one of the most respected and successful immigration law firms in America. We take pride that many of our cases are considered “miracle cases” that were “emergency” in nature, or were considered “too difficult” or “impossible” by other attorneys. Through hard work, determination, and years of experience in immigration, litigation, and negotiation, we have been fortunate to help thousands of people solve their immigration problems, be reunited with their families, and be able to live the “American Dream.”

