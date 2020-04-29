Trump issues executive order pausing certain green cards for 60 days

According to Trump, pausing immigration will help out unemployed Americans by allowing American workers to be first in line when the economy reopens.

The COVID-19 Pandemic and the resulting shut down of the US economy has wreaked havoc to the employment landscapre of Americans. Unemployment rates spiked to levels higher than the great recession of 2008. In response, President Donald Trump announced Tuesday April 21, 2020 that he will be placing a 60-day pause on the issuance of certain immigration green cards in an effort to limit competition for jobs in a U.S. economy wrecked by the coronavirus. Trump plans to sign the executive order on Wednesday April 22, 2020. The purpose of this executive order was to protect American workers. According to Trump, pausing immigration will help out unemployed Americans by allowing American workers to be first in line when the economy reopens. Trump said that it would be wrong and unjust for Americans laid off by the virus to be replaced with new immigrant labor flown in from abroad.

The executive order would be focused on preventing immigrants from winning permission to live and work in the U.S. permanently. That would include employment-based green cards petitions and certain relatives preference petitions by green card holders. However, immediate family petitions by US Citizens such as those for spouses, parents, and minor children would still be available. In addition, the executive order would not impact foreigners that are legally inside the US on a non-immigrant visa including temporary working visas.

Trump intends to review the executive order at the end of the 60 day pause and decide if it is necessary to extend it further. At this point, we should await for further regulations that details out the implementation of this executive order.

