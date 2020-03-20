WATCH: Atty. Michael Gurfinkel discusses COVID-19’s impact on US immigration

Watch Atty. Gurfinkel’s latest immigration update on COVID 19, where USCIS is cancelling all in-person services until at least April 1, 2020, and Immigration Courts (EOIR) have cancelled all non-detained hearings (Master and merits).

Atty. Michael Gurfinkel
