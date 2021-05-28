AANHPI Heritage Month exhibit at White House features several historic artifacts, including shoes from Filipina ballet dancer Stella Abrera

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, in coordination with the White House and U.S. Department of Education, is honoring Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month by installing a physical display of artifacts into the White House’s East Wing.

The exhibit, which began on May 12, will tentatively last through June 7.

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the general public will not be allowed to enter the White House to physically view the display.

To celebrate this display and honor the heritage of Asian American & Pacific Islanders during the month of May, the Smithsonian National Museum of American History created a Learning Lab featuring the artifacts displayed in this exhibit (displayed in the videos below)

Intro, a tour of the White House AANHPI Heritage Month Installation

https://f.io/_IXeRkzN

Stella Abrera, the first Filipina woman to be appointed as a principal ballet dancer in the American Ballet Theatre

https://f.io/kSp1chlG

Kristie Yamaguchi, the first Asian American woman to win a gold medal in figure skating

https://f.io/j4L2YGhJ

Balbir Singh Sodhi, a Sikh-American gas station owner in Mesa, Arizona who was murdered in a hate crime in the aftermath of 9/11

https://f.io/4VHFldTG

Patsy Mink, who became the first woman of color elected to Congress in 1945

https://f.io/FAj4ZG6a

Alice Tetsuko Kono, one of the some 500 Japanese American women who served in the Women’s Army Corps during World War II.

https://f.io/pGEJnYpK

PFC Joe M. Nishimoto, awarded the Medal of Honor for extraordinary heroism in action for his role during World War II.

https://f.io/WBJEWX7_