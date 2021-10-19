Diwata Komiks introduces ‘Carmina: A Filipino-American Urban Mythology’and a number of upcoming titles

AS the world looks to discover new stories for media consumption, Diwata Komiks (simply the English word “comics,” adapted to fit native Filipino languages) launches with a premiere slate of titles spearheaded by its cross-cultural supernatural thriller, “Carmina: A Filipino-American Urban Mythology™” which tells the story of a troubled biracial young woman living in a New Mexico trailer park who discovers that she’s part Diwata (mythical beings in indigenous Philippine folk religions) and the daughter of a powerful goddess.

Carmina’s story debuts this October on Filipino American History Month with “Carmina #1: Beginnings” now on pre-sale and officially launching physical and online sales on October 30. The comic series’ launch will be held at the Philippine Expressions Bookshop at 479 W 6th St UNIT 105, San Pedro, CA 90731 from 2-6 p.m.

Diwata Komiks’ launch event will be held in partnership with cultural organizations FilAm Arts and The Filipino-American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Los Angeles and will feature a number of food vendors for different tastes. Additionally, in the spirit of Halloween, cosplayers will be coming to take pictures with the guests who are encouraged to also come in costume!

Founded by Filmmaker/Writer and Emmy® Award-Winner Mark A.J. Nazal with Community Advocate/Producer Joe Arciaga, Actress/Writer/Producer Erica Juliet, and Award-Winning Filipino Comics Artist Roland Amago, Diwata Komiks hopes to expand accessibility and bring more diversity to the comics landscape with the introduction of stories from, and inspired by, Philippine mythology. “I believe that just as we’ve traveled to this country, so have our stories that now have a foothold here in some of the most unexpected places,” Writer/Creative Director Mark Nazal muses about his own immigration experience.

The comics startup hopes to introduce a new world of gods and monsters to the mainstream with its own unique mythologies. While established comic book powerhouses continue to employ artists from the Philippines for their stories, Diwata Komiks looks to introduce Filipino “Komiks” as its own cultural genre similar to the introduction of Japanese Manga and Anime.

Director of Community Engagement Joe Arciaga closes with his statement saying that “we believe there is a space for these stories today with an ever-growing population of Filipino-Americans looking to see ourselves represented in our own narratives and a new generation of international readers looking for new sources of lore.”

Follow Diwata Komiks on all social media platforms @diwatakomiks today and discover a slate of new titles only at diwatakomiks.com.