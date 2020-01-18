Fil-Am designer Monique Lhuillier to judge on new Netflix fashion competition show

(Reading Time: 2 minutes)

World-renowned Filipina American fashion designer Monique Lhuillier is among the incredible lineup of guest judges in the new high-stakes Netflix fashion competition series, “Next In Fashion.”

The 10-episode debut season will be available on the streaming platform Wednesday, January 29, and will feature 18 designer contestants from around the world. Hosting the show are “Queer Eye’s” Tan France, and model and designer Alexa Chung.

Unlike designers in other fashion competition shows, those on “Next in Fashion” have already worked for some of the fashion industry’s top designers like Stella McCartney and Alexander Wang.

To prove they’re worthy of being the next big name in fashion, competitors will need to complete design challenges and have their work evaluated by a rotating panel of judges including Lhuillier.

The prize is $250,000 from online luxury fashion retailer NET-A-PORTER, and the chance to retail their debut collection on the company’s website.

Joining the Cebu-born designer in the lineup of judges are fellow designers Tommy Hilfiger, Prabal Gurung, Phillip Lim, and Kerby Jean-Raymond; stylists Elizabeth Stewart, Jason Bolden; model Adriana Lima; and other fashion influencers and creators like Eva Chen and “Dao”- Yi Chow, among others.

Iconic wedding label

Lhuillier’s jump into the fashion industry started when she moved from the Philippines to Los Angeles to study at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising with a focus on evening and formal wear. But it wasn’t until she got engaged to her husband and current business partner did her interest in wedding gowns spark.

Noticing a lack of designs fit for the modern woman, Lhuillier decided that she’d give wedding dresses a go after her wedding. In 1996, Lhuillier launched a line of wedding gowns under her own name at the young age of 21.

Since then, Lhuillier has gone global with her gowns being worn by A-list celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Blake Lively, Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry, and Taylor Swift among many others.

Aside from her sought-after wedding gowns, her brand has expanded into shoes, handbags, eyewear, and other accessories. She recently released her latest collaboration with Pottery Barn featuring scalloped plates, rose gold cutlery, and a white marble bar cart to name a few.

“Next In Fashion” premieres January 29 on Netflix.