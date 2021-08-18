Fil-Am talents shine as ‘Pinoy’tainment presents live performances at The Ford 

LXV Enterprises, LLC in association with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association presents ‘“Pinoy”tainment,’ an evening of music, dance and comedy featuring seasoned performers and up-and-coming artists from the Filipino-American community, at The Ford.

The one-night-only concert will be hosted by YouTube sensation and singer/songwriter AJ Rafael. “An opportunity like this does not come around often,” explained LXV’s producer/director Ted Benito, “so when the LA Phil invited me to participate in their opening season at the Ford, I quickly seized the chance to present our community’s talent.”

Artists scheduled to perform include Jules Aurora (actress, singer/songwriter), VJ Rosales (founding member of acapella group “The Filharmonic”), rapper Ruby Ibarra and comedians Lila Hart, Erick Esteban and JR de Guzman. AJ Rafael will also welcome special performances from choreographer/dancer Jasmine Rafael, Rex Navarrete (the original Filipino-American comedian) hip hop trailblazers/dance crew Kaba Modern and a special appearance by Apl.de.Ap, co-founder of the Grammy-award winning group The Black Eyed Peas.

“I’m truly excited to be able to present this concert,” stated Benito, “especially because all of the artists, except Apl.de.ap, will be making their Ford debut!” LXV Enterprises has been a long-time “Summer Series” producer with the Ford (previously under management by the L.A. County Arts Commission) with concerts like “AlohaFest”, “Jazzmopolitan”, “generatioNext”, “An Evening with Martin Nievera” and the award-winning play “The Romance of Magno Rubio”.

LXV Enterprises has also partnered with “Silog” chef/owner Lemeul Guiyab and “HiFiKitchen” chef/owner Justin Foronda to provide special menus at their eateries for patrons going to the concert. Team Silog is planning to prepare Crab Fat Shrimp (taba ng talangka), and HiFi Kitchen is preparing adobo egg salad sandwiches, longanisa musubi, tacos and more. For more information on each establishment’s menus, please visit www.hifi-kitchen.comor www.eatsilog.com.

“I’m really excited to be at The Ford for this concert,” said Apl.de.Ap. “It’ll be good to see some friends and entertain the audience who I know will enjoy the show.” When asked if he will be premiering any new music, Apl said, “you’re just going to have to come and watch!”

The LA Phil in association with LXV Enterprises, LLC presents “Pinoy”tainment!

Sunday, August 29 at 7:30 p.m.

The Ford – 2580 Cahuenga Boulevard East, Hollywood, California 90068

Website: THEFORD.COM

Phone: 323.850.2000

Group Sales: (10+ tickets) 323.850.2050

Promo Code: PINOY21 (save $5.00 off individual tickets)

More information including directions, parking, guest services and frequently asked questions at THEFORD.COM.