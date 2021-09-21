FilAm ARTS presents ‘A Love Letter to HiFi’

Return to in-person programming in Historic Filipinotown

LOS ANGELES — FilAm ARTS (The Association for the Advancement of Filipino American Arts and Culture) announced its return to live in-person programming with “A Love Letter to HiFi” on Saturday, September 25 at 2220 Arts and Archives (formerly the Bootleg Theatre) in the Historic Filipinotown district of Los Angeles.

“A Love Letter to HiFi” consists of several lineups which include musical theater, a community documentary screening about Historic Filipinotown, and a Burlesque fundraiser as originally written about in the Los Angeles Times. The program is made possible with the generous support of the California Arts Council and the Department of Cultural Affairs.

At 5 p.m., “Halika Na Sa FilAm Arts” Teatro, spearheaded by Giovanni Ortega presents highlights from” On This Side of the World, which are stories of overseas workers, young lovers, and gossipy church ladies with music and lyrics by Paulo K Tiról. Snapshots of undocumented immigrants, millennial princesses, and first-generation Americans through musical theater. Filipino American actors Maya Valenciano, Chris Bona, Marie France Arcilla, Joanne Javien, Reggie de Leon, and Jeffrey Laughrun will give voice to Filipino immigrants navigating old lives and new beginnings, as a one-way ticket sends them on a journey eight thousand miles from home. Actors will be accompanied by Mr. Marc Macalintal and co-presented by AJ Rafael. A panel of Filipino American theater professionals will follow the performance.

At 6:30 p.m., in partnership with the Levitt Pavilion and 2220 Arts and Archives, FilAm Arts will also host a community screening of “A Love Letter to HiFi,” which originally streamed on the Levitt LA YouTube page last September 3 as the finale to their Barrio Fino episodes. Excerpts from the cultural dance presentation from the Festival of Philippine Arts and Culture will also be shown together with a Historic Filipinotown tribute by Disney animator Jay Mosquera and photos by Jay Calixto (@shutterhappyjose) with DJ Gingee’s music (@gingeeworld).

At 9 p.m., FilAm Arts presents “A Burlesque Loveletter to Los Angeles” fundraiser, which is an intimate evening of live music & burlesque from some of southern California’s most unforgettable performers (Jessabelle Thunder, Mila Spigolon, Moxie Gold, Ms. Spent Youth, Anita Cristal, Mizon Garde and Bobbi DeCarlo & The Starlites). Each live ticket sale includes a cocktail sponsored by Don Papa Rum. Event is ticketed for 21+ only.

Registration is free at https://bit.ly/filamarts-loveletter-to-hifi. Doors open at 4:30. Proof of vaccination card or 72-hour COVID negative test and masks required for entry to 2220 Arts and Archive (2220 Beverly Blvd., Historic Filipinotown, Los Angeles). Parking is available off Roselake and Beverly Blvd. For details and info, visit: FilAm ARTS’ website. Follow FilAm Arts on Facebook and Instagram.