Filipino industrial designer Kenneth Cobonpue launches Star Wars furniture

Staunch Star Wars fans can now design their living rooms to look like a galaxy far, far away with high-end themed furniture and home accessories.

Filipino industrial designer Kenneth Cobonpue — named Designer of the Year at Maison & Objet, a prestigious French furniture convention — was tapped by Disney and Lucas Films to create a line of Star Wars furniture aimed at design-minded and affluent adults.

Cobonpue, who is known for his delicate-looking, handwoven chairs and recliners–structures that float on airy lattices, produced six items — each inspired by a specific Star Wars character.

“We wanted to incorporate the essence of each Star Wars character into the designs, while staying true to our aesthetic and process of creating by hand…We reimagined the Star Wars universe through the lens of the Filipino craftsman and creative. Finding the balance was a bit of a challenge, but it was also a lot of fun,” he said in a statement.

The pieces, which were initially launched and sold exclusively in the Philippines last fall, are now available in the United States.

The VADER Easy Armchair features a foldable swivel table and an open weave canopy — easily mixing business and pleasure as an office and a personal nook in one. The seat cushion is artfully shaped like Vader’s mask, which is achieved through meticulous stitching.

Meanwhile, the SIDIOUS Easy Armchair resembles Emperor Palpatine’s hood, also known as Darth Sidious. The armchair’s backrest is raised higher to resemble a hood, and its legs are slightly curved forward to capture the Sith Lord’s powerful and formidable presence.

The IMPERIAL Easy Armchair is inspired by the unforgettable symbol of the Imperial fleet, the TIE fighter. The large “ears” are made with hand-woven polyethylene, and the armchair comes in gray and black.

There is also a CHEWIE Rocking Stool inspired by everyone’s favorite Wookiee, Chewbacca. The microfiber strips are colored brown and wrapped with a fabric belt to emulate Chewbacca and his bandolier, while “the playfulness of this rocking stool reflects the big heart of the legendary Wookiee warrior and loyal comrade of Han Solo.”

Cobonpue created a LITTLE JEDI Hanging Lamp, as well. It is a sculptural composition with miniature figures of Jedi Knight fighting with lightsabers, providing the lamp’s source of light.

“The one red figurine symbolizes a Sith Lord that the Jedi’s are battling against, conveying the message of what can be achieved when people unite and come together,” Cobonpue said on his website.