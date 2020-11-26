Gold House holds Black Friday sale with Fall 2020 Gold Rush cohort

Gold House, the non-profit collective of Asian and Pacific Islander cultural leaders behind pioneering movements like Gold Open, announced its Gold Rush sale for Fall 2020 — featuring a lineup of limited-time deals that will run from November 27 (Black Friday) 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT to December 1 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT.

This five-day online sale will showcase exclusive discounts and products from 17 popular Asian and Pacific Islander brands — a “Gold Rush” for consumers to support Asian founders and CEOs.

“Since our inaugural shopping event a year ago, the biannual Gold Rush sale has become a fixture for both emerging and established Asian-led companies. From bubbly kombucha (Health-Ade) to luxury handbags (Senreve), we’ve become a curator and amplification platform for these brands, often as they hit critical inflection points in their customer discovery journeys,” conveys Megan Ruan, Gold Rush co-director.

Online shoppers will discover products that span a wide range of industries, including:

● Food and Beverage: AshaPops, Eggloo, Humphry Slocombe Ice Cream, Omsom, Schoolyard Snacks, Wildwonder

● Apparel and Accessories: Pepper, Thousand

● Health and Wellness: Flowly, Mighty Health

● Beauty & Grooming: Avarelle Cosmetics, Blackwood For Men, OPTE

● Lifestyle: LARQ, Outer

● Technology: Alloy Automation, LivMote

OPTE, a company that offers a revolutionary handheld device that combines the best of optic technology, skincare, and makeup, is founded by Fil-Am Derrick Dinglasan.

“Growing up as a Filipino-American — and as is tradition — I always felt like I had to put my best face forward in everything that I did. I’m really excited that my current entrepreneurial venture is doing just that: helping others put their best and most flawless face forward,” Dinglasan told the Asian Journal.

OPTE digitally scans your skin, analyzes your complexion, and camouflages age spots, sunspots, and hyperpigmentation on contact while fading their appearance over time.

“I truly believe this will change how all people and all genders approach skincare and cosmetics. Whether you want to be Zoom video conference-ready or out on a stroll with a fresh face, OPTE will truly be your partner in next-level personalized skincare. What’s even more exciting is that hyperpigmentation is an issue that is prevalent among many Asian Americans. So to be able to bring this tool to my own community makes it an even more rewarding venture,” Dinglasan added.

Gold Rush is an accelerator for the most promising Asian-led companies to achieve partnerships, mentorship, and community—built in response to Harvard Business Review’s report that Asians are the least likely of any demographic to be promoted to management.

“We can wait for a seat at the table or build our own table. Gold Rush combats the lack of Asian and Pacific Islander representation in American C-suites and champions a new generation of leaders who demonstrate the integrative impact our community has on society,” states Bing Chen, Gold House’s chairman and co-founder.

Twice a year, two cohorts of Asian founders are chosen to participate in a 12-week program encompassing 1:1 mentorship from a slate of industry leaders and investors, a growth-focused curriculum taught by world-renowned advisors, and a complimentary professional PR and marketing package culminating in the signature Gold Rush sale.

This Gold Rush cohort represents a curated group chosen by an all-star Judging and Advisory Council consisting of iconic trailblazers like Michelle Lee (Editor-in-Chief of Allure Magazine), Prabal Gurung (Fashion Designer), Kevin Lin (Founder of Twitch), Vicky Tsai (Founder of Tatcha), and Vanessa Dew (Founder of Health-Ade Kombucha). “The foundation of a strong community requires consistent mutual support from its members: sending elevators back down, opening doors sideways, and guiding each other up the stairs. Each Advisor is an expert, coach, and mentor who is dedicated to the growth of promising Asian founders, their industries, and society, at large,” says Mikkoh Chen, Gold Rush Co-Director.

For more information on how to shop all of the brands participating in this Gold Rush sale starting November 27 or to learn more about the Judges, Advisors, and Founders, visit www.GoldRush.Market. Discover more about Gold House and additional ventures at goldhouse.org.