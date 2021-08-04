INTRODUCING FILAM ARTS’ NEW LEADERSHIP. Photo shows (L-R) Executive Director Giselle Tongi-Walters, FilAm Arts Board of Directors: Theresa Calimag (Chair), Alvin Catacutan (Vice-Chair) , Maurus Dumalaog, Keanu Valibia, Mic Diaz and Marcie Taylor (Secretary)at the Steelcraft Summer Culture Series AAPI Event in Garden Grove. Not in photo: Claire Van Holland (Treasurer). | Photo by Janna Molano

FilAm Arts (The Association for the Advancement of Filipino American Arts and Culture) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Los Angeles, that advocates for Filipino American and Pilipino culture by connecting people through arts and culture programming, so that our cultural identity may be authentically represented, embraced and preserved for future generations. Visit filamartsla.org for more information and to make a donation.