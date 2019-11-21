PHL Harvest returns with Antique’s fun, food, and fashion

Manila, Philippines – The Department of Tourism’s (DOT) Philippine Harvest returns for its 7th edition featuring the proud province of Antique.

The fun, food, and fashion of the Western Visayan province noted for its renowned weaving industry will take over the Central Square in Bonifacio Global City for the three-day sustainable food and travel fair.

“For this edition of Philippine Harvest, the spotlight will be put on our indigenous textile. These fabrics made from cotton, piña, and abaca are important part of our farmers’ harvest alongside the crops and livestock,” shared DOT Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat.

More than ten weaving associations will parade the famous patadyong or multi-functional wrap-around cloth made of cotton blends in plaid pattern as well as handwoven scarf, shawl, bags, t-shirts, shoes, hand-painted pillows, bariw and banig bags, place mats, carpets, hot pods, runner, embroidered products, and accessories at the joint DOT- SSI Group, Inc. initiative.

Bagtason Loomweavers Association Inc., Sab-ong Local Artists, Al Bin Souvenirs, Jeff de Asis souvenirs, Tibiao Active Weavers and Knotters Association, Malabor Abaca Pina Weavers Association, Sto. Rosario Multi-purpose Cooperative, Antique Development Foundation Inc., San Pedro Embroidery, Buri Handicraft Association, Centro Este Development Association, Association of Differently Abled Persons-Antique, and Produkto Puro Antikenyo headline the featured textile and handicraft artisan groups of the province.

“Part of our sustainable tourism advocacy is supporting local artisans, protecting heirloom traditions, and preserving our rich heritage for the future generations to come,” added Secretary Puyat.

Not to be outdone, Antique’s food exhibitors including Laua-an Multi-purpose Cooperative, Ariana’s Coco Products, Enriqueta’s, Bulolacao-Calooy-Tulatula-Sikap Organization, 2Ms, Camp Eufre Farmers Association, Esparar Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Stone Cave United La-Union Farmers Association will bring local products ranging from muscovado sugar, candies, virgin coconut oil products, roasted coffee, peanut, taro chips, sweet potato chips, ginger, turmeric, squash, monggo, kadyos, batwan, corn, gabi, canton squash, to moringga powder.

Other selected exhibitors with a wide selection of products and produce will also be joining the fair, alongside the bounty of the province of Antique. Visitors can enjoy a variety of kakanin, vegan food products, local coffee, organic fruits and vegetables, artisanal tuyo, and gourmet salted egg, among others.

The Philippine Harvest is open to the public free-of-charge from November 29 to December 1, 2019 from 11 AM to 11 PM (Friday-Saturday) and 11 AM to 10 PM (Sunday) at the Central Square in Bonifacio Global City.