Solo Exhibition of International First-Class Artist Dr. Yuhua Shouzhi Wang Astounded the World

(San Francisco) The solo art exhibition of the Honorary Lifetime Director of the International Art Museum of America caused a sensation in Thailand! The exhibition of the international first-class artist Dr. Yuhua Shouzhi Wang organized by the Department of Culture of Thailand lasted for five days and the exhibition astounded Thailand. In San Francisco, a special gallery at the International Art Museum of America on Market Street is dedicated to exhibiting the artworks of Dr. Yuhua Shouzhi Wang.

In appreciation of Dr. Yuhua Shouzhi Wang’s extraordinary contributions to the arts, the New York Academy of Art specially presented a Certificate of Appreciation to Dr. Wang on January 22. The Academy recognized Dr. Wang for her distinguished talent and as an international first-class artist who is among the top of her field. The ink paintings of Dr. Yuhua Shouzhi Wang are characterized by an out-of-this-world aura that she created effortlessly; the compositions are audacious and elegant, held together by the fluidity of the ink without a trace of the brushes. The artworks are of distinguished style and magnificent ambience filled with vivacious energy. Her super-realist techniques bring about an artistry that has never been achieved by any famous classical painters in the past.

In 2013, George Christophides, President of the World Federation of UNESCO Clubs, Centers, and Associations (WFUCA), led a group of experts to visit the International Art Museum of America. The group highly commended Dr. Yuhua Shouzhi Wang’s artworks that were on view at the time. On the spot, they conferred one of her artworks with the title “2013WFUCA,”and especially issued a Passport for Global Ethics to the International Art Museum of America.

On July 30, 2008, the United States Congress recognized Dr. Yuhua Wang as a “great artist and sculptor” and officially chronicled such recognition in the Congressional Record. The same record also mentioned that Dr. Wang “takes great pleasure in helping others, is a selfless person whose moral character is noble, and has made great contributions to the development of cultural exchange between the East and the West.”

The artistic accomplishment of Dr. Yuhua Shouzhi Wang has been acclaimed by Professor Stephen Farthing, an art scholar of world authority, who remarked that “Dr. Wang’s paintings may draw heavily on the traditions of Eastern art, but they present themselves as extraordinarily Western ideas and images.” Professor Farthing has served as the Rootstein Hopkins Research Chair of Drawing at the University of the Arts in London, and is a member of the Royal Academy of Arts in the U.K. He also said that Dr. Wang’s mastery is of exquisite magnificence and her paintings “reach across cultures to celebrate the space that exists intellectually and emotionally between representation and abstraction, between a fact and an idea.”

The solo exhibition of Dr. Yuhua Shouzhi Wang was organized by the Department of Culture of Thailand and being held ceremoniously at the Ratchadamnoen Contemporary Art Center in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, between January 23-27.

The exhibition announcement was put on all the video walls outside of the Ratchadamnoen Contemporary Art Center for continual broadcast. The announcement and related information are published on the official website of the Department of Culture. Official notice has also been issued to all universities, informing them to display the poster of Dr. Yuhua Shouzhi Wang’s art exhibition in their campuses. The Department of Culture also made arrangements for students from different schools to take turn visiting the exhibition so they may appreciate and learn from the art. The grand opening ceremony was attended by over 200 dignitaries, business leaders and distinguished members of overseas Chinese communities.

An art critic by the name of Kang Wen said he was very pleased to have the opportunity to appreciate Dr. Wang’s ink painting. He felt as if he had entered a colorful art sanctuary where he was able to leave the noise of the world behind and feel the clarity, peacefulness and serenity in his mind. He acclaimed that the art of Dr. Yuhua Shouzhi Wang has attained the style of ease, and is of the same level of achievement as Wu Changshuo and Qi Baishi.

Kang also recognized the art of Dr. Yuhua Shouzhi Wang as inspired by Bada Shanren, and commented that the excellence of Professor Wang’s art does not lie in how the artist represents the form of nature, but in how she expresses her mind through the forms, and how the movement of the brush captures the spirit. Kang stated that the paintings express humanity’s wishes for peace and happiness; praises to the qualities of freshness, transcendence, nobility and elegance; and gratitude to flowers, trees and plants in nature for their selfless beneficence. Kang wishes that the art of Dr. Yuhua Shouzhi Wang will tour different parts of the world so that more people may appreciate the beauty of nature, the beauty of art, the beauty of life, and the beauty of character.

After Thoughts to the Solo Exhibition of Dr. Yuhua Shouzhi Wang